Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
One lucky English couple from Yorkshire found an "extraordinary" treasure trove of 17th-18th century gold coins when relaying their kitchen floor.
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at the opening session, but little change is foreseen in his formula of strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and a hard-line approach toward COVID-19 including quarantines and travel bans even as other countries have opened up. As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the congress’ outcome will only be announced after several days of closed-door sessions. How much has been decided in advance and how much is still to be hashed out in face-to-face meetings also remains unknown. At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress’ spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its “zero-COVID” policy despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.
Albemarle Neighbor: World seeks Talley's advice on maritime supply chains
Wayne Talley was recently asked to provide his expertise about supply chains to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. One of the Elizabeth City resident’s suggestions for easing the bottleneck in supply chains was to utilize double stack trains when moving container cargo between ports. It’s not just Congress that seeks out Talley’s expertise. Talley has studied shipping and maritime supply chain management for more than half a century, and he’s been sharing what he learns through research articles for academic journals...
Iranians pour onto streets after Mahsa Amini death
Demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday over Mahsa Amini despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by outrage over her death in custody enters a fifth week. Despite what online monitor NetBlocks called a "major disruption to internet traffic", protesters were seen pouring onto the streets of the northwestern city of Ardabil, in videos shared on Twitter.
Business Insider
Can your boss fire you for refusing to turn your webcam on? If you live in the US, probably.
A worker at a Florida-based company fired for not turning on his webcam was awarded $73,000 by a Dutch court. Don't expect a similar ruling in the US.
The week in classical: The Ring of the Nibelung; Berlin Philharmonic/ Fischer review – a human experiment
Staatsoper Unter den Linden; Berliner Philharmonie, Berlin. Outstanding performances can’t save Dmitri Tcherniakov’s new production of the Ring – originally due to have been conducted by Daniel Barenboim – from closing to a barrage of boos. The cheers should have been for Daniel Barenboim. Berlin’s new...
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery
In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead, a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
