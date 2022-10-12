ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at the opening session, but little change is foreseen in his formula of strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and a hard-line approach toward COVID-19 including quarantines and travel bans even as other countries have opened up. As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the congress’ outcome will only be announced after several days of closed-door sessions. How much has been decided in advance and how much is still to be hashed out in face-to-face meetings also remains unknown. At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress’ spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its “zero-COVID” policy despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.
CHINA
The Daily Advance

Albemarle Neighbor: World seeks Talley's advice on maritime supply chains

Wayne Talley was recently asked to provide his expertise about supply chains to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. One of the Elizabeth City resident’s suggestions for easing the bottleneck in supply chains was to utilize double stack trains when moving container cargo between ports. It’s not just Congress that seeks out Talley’s expertise. Talley has studied shipping and maritime supply chain management for more than half a century, and he’s been sharing what he learns through research articles for academic journals...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
AFP

Iranians pour onto streets after Mahsa Amini death

Demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday over Mahsa Amini despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by outrage over her death in custody enters a fifth week. Despite what online monitor NetBlocks called a "major disruption to internet traffic", protesters were seen pouring onto the streets of the northwestern city of Ardabil, in videos shared on Twitter.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery

In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead, a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
IMMIGRATION
5NEWS

Latino-owned businesses in Northwest Arkansas bring loved ones together with pan y café

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two businesses in Northwest Arkansas continue a Hispanic tradition that brings loved ones closer. At Campos Family Bakery you can find anything from churros, tamalesnchas or anything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Owner Oscar Abraham Campos explains that it all started with his grandfather and father who owned bakeries and Taquerias in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
BENTONVILLE, AR

