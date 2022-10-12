ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence

Future Black Millionaires

At the recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture, SheaMoisture took to the stage with their partner, the New Voices Foundation, to empower Black entrepreneurs and reveal three Black-owned businesses whose lives changed in an instant. Launched in 2021, the fund is part of SheaMoisture’s longstanding commitment to reinvesting in the Black...
nftplazas.com

Entrepreneur Turns Rejection Letters into NFTs

Within entrepreneurship circles, there is constant advice about turning your rejections into opportunities and making the best of them. Well, it seems one Seattle-based entrepreneur Rebekah Bastian took this advice quite literally. On October 12, 2022, Bastian released an NFT collection that is made up entirely of rejection letters received...
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
rolling out

Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success

Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
HackerNoon

The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse

Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
nftplazas.com

NFT Services See Big Demand on Fiverr

For years, Fiverr has been serving people and businesses around the world, letting them access all sorts of services from freelancers at affordable costs. These days, it seems NFT-related services are in big demand from businesses that use the marketplace. This is according to Fiverr’s latest Business Trends index which...
TechCrunch

TaTio AI-based work simulations help diverse job seekers showcase their skills

Today the company announced a $5.3 million seed investment. TaTio CEO Maya Huber says she and her co-founder, COO Mor Panfil, have over a decade of experience running HR companies. They personally experienced the frustration of trying to place people from a variety of underrepresented backgrounds, and the biggest problem was getting candidates through the resume review stage.
