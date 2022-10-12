Read full article on original website
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
I easily make $5,000 with my online side hustle – it’s all about the ‘high ticket’
IF you’re a beginner to side hustles, there’s one way you can easily make $5,000 with no prior skills or knowledge and it's all about the "high ticket." These are the words coming from TikToker AffiliateTok101, who said affiliate marketing can earn you an income between $5,000 to $10,000.
Essence
Future Black Millionaires
At the recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture, SheaMoisture took to the stage with their partner, the New Voices Foundation, to empower Black entrepreneurs and reveal three Black-owned businesses whose lives changed in an instant. Launched in 2021, the fund is part of SheaMoisture’s longstanding commitment to reinvesting in the Black...
nftplazas.com
Entrepreneur Turns Rejection Letters into NFTs
Within entrepreneurship circles, there is constant advice about turning your rejections into opportunities and making the best of them. Well, it seems one Seattle-based entrepreneur Rebekah Bastian took this advice quite literally. On October 12, 2022, Bastian released an NFT collection that is made up entirely of rejection letters received...
Crafting a resume for a discouraged job seeker that presents limited full-time experiences
Dear Sam: I am retired after nearly 25 years of working for the military. I got married 20 years ago to a man who immigrated to the US, and he has since followed me throughout my career to various duty stations, most of which have been overseas. During our journey,...
Is Your Startup Ready for PR? Here's How to Know for Sure.
Here's a guide to help entrepreneurs understand when it's time to launch a PR campaign for their company, what they can achieve through it and what approaches to PR work best for startups.
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS・
27 Best Small Business Ideas To Make Money in 2022
Starting a business can be a lucrative way to make money and offers the benefits of being your own boss. Check out these ideas to start your business now.
abovethelaw.com
ClioCon Celebrates Client Organization In The Least Organized Hotel On Earth
It’s also a retcon. The story of the muse may sound great, but Clio CEO Jack Newton told me at this week’s Clio Cloud Conference that the name began as a temporary placeholder, a portmanteau of “Client Organizer” that no one really loved at first. Over...
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse
Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
nftplazas.com
NFT Services See Big Demand on Fiverr
For years, Fiverr has been serving people and businesses around the world, letting them access all sorts of services from freelancers at affordable costs. These days, it seems NFT-related services are in big demand from businesses that use the marketplace. This is according to Fiverr’s latest Business Trends index which...
How Holiday Marketing Can Help Enhance your Brand Image
The right approach and tactics can help brands build customer trust and credibility while increasing holiday sales.
TechCrunch
TaTio AI-based work simulations help diverse job seekers showcase their skills
Today the company announced a $5.3 million seed investment. TaTio CEO Maya Huber says she and her co-founder, COO Mor Panfil, have over a decade of experience running HR companies. They personally experienced the frustration of trying to place people from a variety of underrepresented backgrounds, and the biggest problem was getting candidates through the resume review stage.
What Are Hidden Job Networks and How Can They Help You Find Your Dream Gig?
If it has been a few years since you last looked for a job, most of the familiar career platforms are still good places to start browsing. But more and more job hunters are finding that the best...
