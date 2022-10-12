Read full article on original website
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine says that George R.R. Martin texted him that he is the best version of King Viserys
Considine told GQ Magazine that he felt happier with his performance after receiving approval from the "Game of Thrones" author.
'House of the Dragon' creator George R.R. Martin explains absence of Alicent and Viserys' fourth child, Daeron Targaryen, in season 1
"Game of Thrones" and "Fire & Blood" writer George R.R. Martin said producers cut Daeron from "House of the Dragon" to save time in the episodes.
Collider
What Is Dragon Bonding in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.
KHQ Right Now
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'
Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
The Walking Dead showrunner says they purposefully "built" [SPOILER] to die
Angela Kang explains how they wrote the character to be as unlikeable as possible – so that their death would be all the more satisfying
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 6 Ending, Explained
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner explains Serena Joy's shocking decision at the end of season 5 episode 6.
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Three Pines’ Series
Amazon dropped a trailer for Three Pines, the upcoming series based on the mystery novels of Canadian author Louise Penny. The show stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a police detective who investigates crimes in the small Quebec town of Three Pines. Gamache made his first appearance in Penny’s 2006 novel Still Life; 17 more books featuring the detective have followed, with the latest, A World of Curiosities, scheduled for publication next month.
PopSugar
Your "House of the Dragon" Character, According to Your Zodiac Sign
HBO is back with the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series "House of the Dragon," complete with all of the things that kept you hooked on "GOT" — dragons, sensual yet morally questionable passion, and intense battles to win the highly coveted Iron Throne. Based on the novel "Fire &...
George RR Martin clears up confusing character absence in House of the Dragon
George RR Martin has cleared up a character absence in House of the Dragon.The author of the show’s source material, Fire & Blood, has praised the HBO series, the first season of which was overseen by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.In a new blog post, he addressed the fact there is a substantial time jump between each episode, something that has divided fans since the series began in August.Martin wrote about when TV shows used to have 39 and 22 episodes in a seasons, adding: “Cable shrunk that even further. The Sopranos had 13 episodes per season, but just...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner on Aunt Lydia ‘Growing’ in the Direction of Her Character in ‘The Testaments’
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller discusses Aunt Lydia shifting toward her character in 'The Testaments.'
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
The Handmaid’s Tale: What’s The Deal With Alanis Wheeler?
Mrs. Wheeler is an intriguing new villain in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.
Top picks coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more this week (October 10)
You might not subscribe to every streaming service, but chances are you subscribe to more than one. If so, keeping up with all of the new releases every week might feel like a full-time job. That’s why we decided to round up the most exciting new releases on each service in a single post, so you don’t have to go digging for shows and movies.
‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes Originally Cost $6 Million Each — and They Only Got More Expensive
If you thought 'Game of Thrones' Season 1 carried a hefty price tag, wait until you find out how much episodes throughout the series cost.
I used to be ashamed of being a fangirl. Now I see how joyous and creative it was
It’s the summer of 2009. The sun is offering the bare minimum for June, but I have my back to the window, methodically typing out a letter to Lady Gaga. The two-page-long document is full of personal details and intimate thoughts, such as the worry I’ll never feel good enough or fit in at school. I pour my heart out to her and swim in the subsequent dopamine hits of a perfect one-way relationship.
