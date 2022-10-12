Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
theshoppersweekly.com
Deaconess to Purchase 4 So. Illinois Hospitals
Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL, and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. “The network...
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting field fire in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky. Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
kbsi23.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Marble Hill
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KBSI) – Friends and family celebrated the 100th birthday of a woman in Marble Hill on Thursday. Several people gathered at the Tri-City Senior Citizen’s Nutrition Center to celebrate Janice’s long life. Some of Janice’s words of wisdom…. Life is a joy, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect in Carbondale shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has named a 60-year-old man as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle on Tuesday. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived, officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of East Willow Street before leaving the scene.
cilfm.com
Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a report of shots fired that damaged a parked vehicle. Police say at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person fired multiple shots in the 500 block of East Willow Street. That person may have been driving a silver SUV. No injuries...
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Woman Named to Rockhurst Hall of Fame
Cassie (Hitpas) Varel and her family have already made a mark on Nashville’s athletic programs, and now she is being recognized by her alma mater. Varel was among those selected for enshrinement in the Rockhurst University Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2023 as a two-sport athlete during her college years.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
KFVS12
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
