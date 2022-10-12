ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Novavax#Stock#Institutional Investors#Biotechnology#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ytd#Invezz#Vanguard#Morgan Stanley#Coatue Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
TheStreet

BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
MARKETS
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks Under $50 to Buy This Week

Despite widespread recession concerns, Jim Cramer believes that the market could see an outsized rally in the near term as per historical trends. Given this backdrop, we think investors should...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 34.2% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1028.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold Forever

E-commerce software platform Shopify continued to gain market share in U.S. retail through the first half of 2022. Cloud service provider DigitalOcean offers a simple interface, a sizable learning community, and round-the-clock customer support. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.2% to $79.16 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data

Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ashmore share price forms bullish engulfing as AUM slips

Ashmore share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. The company's assets under management continued plunging in Q3. It now has an AUM of 56 billion pounds, down from the previous 64 billion. Ashmore Group (LON: ASHM) share price continued its bearish trend as concerns about...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy