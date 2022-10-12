ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine announces new legacy scholarships

The Bellarmine University Alumni Association has unveiled a new $1,000 scholarship to all incoming legacy students who apply. The scholarship is good for all four years of an undergraduate education for a total of $4,000. A legacy student is defined as a child, grandchild, stepchild or step-grandchild of an alum...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Swimming set to compete in Ohio Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine swimming is back in action this weekend, as the Knights are set to compete in the Ohio Invitational hosted by Ohio University. The men's and women's team will compete against the University of Findlay and Wingate University – the women will also battle Ohio in the pool.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Sawyer Biven on his Bellarmine Journey

Located in the historic Highlands neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, Bellarmine University is a vibrant community of educational excellence and ethical awareness that consistently ranks among the nation’s best colleges and universities. Our students pursue an education based in the liberal arts – and in the distinguished, inclusive Catholic tradition of educational excellence, the oldest and most rewarding in the western world. It is a lifelong education, worthy of the university’s namesake, Saint Robert Bellarmine, and of his invitation to each of us to learn and live In Veritatis Amore – in the love of all that is beautiful, true and good in life.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Laura, KY
City
Louisville, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights take opening set but fall to Kennesaw State in four

KENNESAW, Ga.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in a gutsy effort against Kennesaw State on Friday night at the KSU Convocation Center, but the host Owls outlasted the visitors in four sets in an ASUN Conference volleyball match. Bellarmine broke out of the gates in fine style, taking a 25-22 set...
KENNESAW, GA
bellarmine.edu

Knights cross country set for final meet of regular season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University cross country teams are bracing for their final meet of the regular season as the Knights will compete Friday afternoon in the Bradley Pink Classic. The meet will unfold at Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Illinois. Bellarmine will have harriers competing in all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Field hockey begins four-match homestand with Ball State and no. 24 Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just over two week remaining in the regular season, Bellarmine field hockey begins a critical final homestand this weekend. The Knights will play their next four at home, starting with Ball State (6-6, 3-1 MAC) at 1:00 p.m. on Friday and a match versus No. 24 Duke (5-8, 0-4 ACC) at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Thomas Merton
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer suffers controversial 1-0 loss to JSU

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team fell 1-0 to Jacksonville State in controversial fashion Thursday night as a would-be game-tying goal with less than 10 seconds left was waved off due to offsides. Bellarmine (1-6-8, 1-3-4 ASUN) had one final chance to tie Jacksonville State (3-11-1,...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer begins 3-game road trip to end regular season at JSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will embark on a three-game road trip to conclude the 2022 regular season, beginning with an 8 p.m. (ET) contest Thursday at Jacksonville State. Bellarmine (1-5-8, 1-2-4 ASUN) and Jacksonville State (2-11-1, 0-5-1) will be meeting for the second time...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy