Read full article on original website
Related
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine announces new legacy scholarships
The Bellarmine University Alumni Association has unveiled a new $1,000 scholarship to all incoming legacy students who apply. The scholarship is good for all four years of an undergraduate education for a total of $4,000. A legacy student is defined as a child, grandchild, stepchild or step-grandchild of an alum...
bellarmine.edu
Swimming set to compete in Ohio Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine swimming is back in action this weekend, as the Knights are set to compete in the Ohio Invitational hosted by Ohio University. The men's and women's team will compete against the University of Findlay and Wingate University – the women will also battle Ohio in the pool.
bellarmine.edu
Sawyer Biven on his Bellarmine Journey
Located in the historic Highlands neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, Bellarmine University is a vibrant community of educational excellence and ethical awareness that consistently ranks among the nation’s best colleges and universities. Our students pursue an education based in the liberal arts – and in the distinguished, inclusive Catholic tradition of educational excellence, the oldest and most rewarding in the western world. It is a lifelong education, worthy of the university’s namesake, Saint Robert Bellarmine, and of his invitation to each of us to learn and live In Veritatis Amore – in the love of all that is beautiful, true and good in life.
bellarmine.edu
Men's tennis partners with Louisville to host and compete in ITA Regional Championships this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In its third event of the fall season, Bellarmine men's tennis is partnering with the Louisville men's tennis program to host the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Championships' Ohio Valley tournament. The ITA Regional Championships is a national tennis tournament comprised of the top players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer delves back into ASUN road play with contest at North Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will make a rare October road appearance as the Knights will face North Florida at 7 p.m. (ET) Saturday in ASUN action in Jacksonville, Florida. Six of seven games in October for Bellarmine (6-3-2, 2-2-1 ASUN) are in Owsley B....
bellarmine.edu
Knights take opening set but fall to Kennesaw State in four
KENNESAW, Ga.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in a gutsy effort against Kennesaw State on Friday night at the KSU Convocation Center, but the host Owls outlasted the visitors in four sets in an ASUN Conference volleyball match. Bellarmine broke out of the gates in fine style, taking a 25-22 set...
bellarmine.edu
Knights cross country set for final meet of regular season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University cross country teams are bracing for their final meet of the regular season as the Knights will compete Friday afternoon in the Bradley Pink Classic. The meet will unfold at Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Illinois. Bellarmine will have harriers competing in all...
bellarmine.edu
Field hockey begins four-match homestand with Ball State and no. 24 Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just over two week remaining in the regular season, Bellarmine field hockey begins a critical final homestand this weekend. The Knights will play their next four at home, starting with Ball State (6-6, 3-1 MAC) at 1:00 p.m. on Friday and a match versus No. 24 Duke (5-8, 0-4 ACC) at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer suffers controversial 1-0 loss to JSU
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team fell 1-0 to Jacksonville State in controversial fashion Thursday night as a would-be game-tying goal with less than 10 seconds left was waved off due to offsides. Bellarmine (1-6-8, 1-3-4 ASUN) had one final chance to tie Jacksonville State (3-11-1,...
bellarmine.edu
Knights face stern ASUN tests with road games at Kennesaw and Jacksonville State
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—ASUN Conference volleyball road trips don't get much tougher than the one the Bellarmine Knights face this week. On Friday, Bellarmine will take on league-leading Kennesaw State and less than 24 hours later the Knights face 2021 ASUN tourney runner-up Jacksonville State. The KSU Owls are 12-4 overall...
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer begins 3-game road trip to end regular season at JSU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will embark on a three-game road trip to conclude the 2022 regular season, beginning with an 8 p.m. (ET) contest Thursday at Jacksonville State. Bellarmine (1-5-8, 1-2-4 ASUN) and Jacksonville State (2-11-1, 0-5-1) will be meeting for the second time...
Comments / 0