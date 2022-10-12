ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

KULR8

Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"

BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
BILLINGS, MT
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'It’s never easy to lose.' St. Xavier football bows to St. Ignatius in a close game

CINCINNATI - Look, these two schools share all but one line of their alma mater – never mind who stole the song from whom – so it should be no surprise the football teams play one another as close as a crowded Tokyo subway car. To put it in Catholic school prom terms – and they are mirror-image Catholic boys schools – Cleveland St. Ignatius and Cincinnati St. Xavier high schools don’t leave a lot of room...
CINCINNATI, OH
KULR8

'We all have it in us.' Laurel Lady Locos begin pursuit of fourth straight state title

LAUREL- Laurel girls soccer begins their pursuit of a fourth consecutive State A girls soccer title this weekend in Whitefish. Before they embark on their final postseason together, the Lady Locos upperclassman spoke with SWX and reflected on their time playing for the purple and gold, and they give some insight on what that pursuit of a 4-peat means to them.
LAUREL, MT
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic sweeps Broken Bow as end of regular season looms near

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept Broken Bow 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night in its first action since the Centennial Conference Tournament where the Stars lost two matches. “I thought we put up a pretty consistent serve tonight and got them out of system, especially in the last couple sets,”...
KEARNEY, NE

