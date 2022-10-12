Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"
BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
Holland Hall volleyball finally claims gold with 4-set win for Class 3A title
By Buck Ringgold | Photos by Christian Potts SAPULPA - Shelby Swanson wanted to make a fashion statement when her Holland Hall volleyball team took to the court for Saturday’s Class 3A championship match. And so the coach of the Dutch broke out shiny gold pants, sending a message Holland Hall ...
'It’s never easy to lose.' St. Xavier football bows to St. Ignatius in a close game
CINCINNATI - Look, these two schools share all but one line of their alma mater – never mind who stole the song from whom – so it should be no surprise the football teams play one another as close as a crowded Tokyo subway car. To put it in Catholic school prom terms – and they are mirror-image Catholic boys schools – Cleveland St. Ignatius and Cincinnati St. Xavier high schools don’t leave a lot of room...
KULR8
'We all have it in us.' Laurel Lady Locos begin pursuit of fourth straight state title
LAUREL- Laurel girls soccer begins their pursuit of a fourth consecutive State A girls soccer title this weekend in Whitefish. Before they embark on their final postseason together, the Lady Locos upperclassman spoke with SWX and reflected on their time playing for the purple and gold, and they give some insight on what that pursuit of a 4-peat means to them.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic sweeps Broken Bow as end of regular season looms near
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept Broken Bow 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night in its first action since the Centennial Conference Tournament where the Stars lost two matches. “I thought we put up a pretty consistent serve tonight and got them out of system, especially in the last couple sets,”...
