CINCINNATI - Look, these two schools share all but one line of their alma mater – never mind who stole the song from whom – so it should be no surprise the football teams play one another as close as a crowded Tokyo subway car. To put it in Catholic school prom terms – and they are mirror-image Catholic boys schools – Cleveland St. Ignatius and Cincinnati St. Xavier high schools don’t leave a lot of room...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO