Settlement Follows Three Other Settlements in August. City’s June Lawsuit Against One Remaining Defendant Continues. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced an agreement with online ghost gun retailer Arm or Ally that stops the company’s illegal selling and delivering of gun components to New York City residents. These ghost gun components are used to assemble illegal and untraceable firearms and pose a grave risk to New Yorkers. The agreement with Arm or Ally — based in Kansas City, Missouri — is the fourth agreement the city has reached with online ghost gun retailers following a lawsuit filed against five companies in June 2022. The Adams administration announced three previous agreements with Rainier Arms (based in North Auburn, Washington), Rock Slide USA (based in Broadway, North Carolina), and Salvo Technologies (doing business as 80P Builder and based in Largo, Florida).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO