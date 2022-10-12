ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego Review

Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight

Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Score

Ten Things Portlanders Should Know About Multi-Member Districts

Author’s note: Based on our research into the proposal’s effects, Sightline Institute has endorsed ballot measure 26-228. Read on for details about the measure and highlights of our research. Major changes may be coming to Portland City Hall soon, courtesy of the city-appointed volunteer Charter Commission and the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Beaverton is going in the wrong direction

The Times hears from a reader dismayed by development and another backing a statewide gun control measure.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back

PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR

