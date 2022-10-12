Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
opb.org
Portland City Council candidates Hardesty, Gonzalez debate crime, homelessness and their vision for downtown
Next month, Portlanders will be casting their ballots to decide who should be one of the city’s next commissioners. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez debated Thursday and made their cases to voters, with Dave Miller moderating a discussion hosted by OPB’s “Think Out Loud.”. Hardesty...
Ten Things Portlanders Should Know About Multi-Member Districts
Author’s note: Based on our research into the proposal’s effects, Sightline Institute has endorsed ballot measure 26-228. Read on for details about the measure and highlights of our research. Major changes may be coming to Portland City Hall soon, courtesy of the city-appointed volunteer Charter Commission and the...
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
Most Portland voters peg City Council as ‘very ineffective’ in new Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Eighty-five percent of Portland voters peg the City Council as ineffective, including 59% who say it’s ‘very ineffective,’ as concerns over homelessness and crime continue to fuel pessimism about the direction of the city and those tapped to lead it, a new Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows. Just 9%...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
New poll shows that 60% of Portland voters favor Measure 26-228
A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
LETTERS: Beaverton is going in the wrong direction
The Times hears from a reader dismayed by development and another backing a statewide gun control measure.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I...
WWEEK
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
kptv.com
Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
WWEEK
State to Review Policies in the Wake of a Racially Motivated Attack in Portland
In the wake of a Portland man’s racially motivated assault this summer on a Japanese family out for a bicycle ride on the Eastbank Esplanade, prosecutors and advocates lobbied the state to update court policies that allowed the accused perpetrator to walk out of jail that same day. Their...
KGW
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
