hcplive.com
Charles Vega, MD: Atrial Fibrillation, Risk Factors for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
An interview with Dr. Vega regarding atrial fibrillation and clinical manifestations for ADPKD. In a segment of his interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, the Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, further explained elements of his Pri-Med Midwest 2022 presentation. Vega’s academic interests involve...
hcplive.com
Michael Angarone, DO: Virus Outbreaks, Treating Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
A discussion with Dr. Angarone regarding his presentation at Pri-Med Midwest, exploring the topic of treating infectious disease in developing countries. In an interview with HCPLive, Michael P. Angarone, DO, Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, described the public’s general perception of disease outbreaks before going into a discussion about developing countries’ responses to hepatitis C.
hcplive.com
Charles Vega, MD: Common Urgent Care Presentations, Acute Pain Concerns
A discussion regarding highlights from Dr. Charles Vega’s presentation on common urgent care presentations and concerns regarding acute pain. In an interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, highlighted some key points made in his presentation at Pri-Med Midwest 2022.
hcplive.com
Introducing The Qazi Corner: A Gastroenterology Newsletter Featuring Taha Qazi, MD
The Qazi Corner will be a quarterly newsletter led by Taha Qazi, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic and featuring new data, conference highlights, and perspectives of leading gastroenterologists. Welcome to The Qazi Corner, a quarterly gastroenterology newsletter featuring Taha Qazi, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic. The aim of this project...
hcplive.com
Robert Kushner, MD: Why Aren't Weight Loss Agents Reaching Patients With Obesity?
"Less than 2 or 3% of individuals with obesity—who are candidates for pharmacotherapy—actually receive a medication," Dr. Robert Kushner explains in an interview. According to Robert F. Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, the global "diabesity" epidemic is in large part due to the fact that a high proportion of patients with diabetes also suffer from obesity.
hcplive.com
Arshad Khanani, MD: A Breakthrough in Geographic Atrophy Treatment
A post-AAO 2022 discussion on avacincaptad pegol in GA and what this groundbreaking treatment represents in filling a currently unmet need. The 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in Chicago was host to a multitude of ground-breaking discussions for the field and new data on gamechanging agents. One of the...
hcplive.com
Frank Lavernia, MD, Talks About the Reduced Risk of MACE With GLP-1 RAs
Despite the efforts to increase the affordability of GLP-1 receptor agonists cost-effectiveness is still a barrier for many patients living with diabetes looking for effective therapies. Despite the efforts to increase the affordability for GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs), cost-effectiveness is still a barrier for many patients living with diabetes looking...
hcplive.com
Complications of Sleep Disorders and Impact on Quality of Life
C. Michael Gibson, MD: I have a lot of doctors who follow me on Twitter. I asked, “How many of you have had a sleep-disturbance-related accident or know someone who has?” This goes for all health care professionals. I was dumbfounded that about 20% of people said they had fallen asleep at the wheel, or knew someone who had and had been in a collision. Nate, talk to us about some of the complications from insomnia and sleep disorders.
hcplive.com
Benefits of Intensive Blood Pressure Control May Not Persist After Trial Intervention
The beneficial effect of intensive BP control on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality was attenuated during 4.5 years of post-trial after SPRINT. The secondary analysis of the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) reported the beneficial effect of intensive blood pressure control on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality observed during the trial did not remain during post-trial follow-up.
hcplive.com
Relative Hyperglycemia Could Be an Important Marker of COVID-19 Disease Severity
The glycemic gap was a stronger predictor of in-hospital mortality among adults with diabetes or hyperglycemia hospitalized for COVID-19. Relative hyperglycemia may be an important marker of disease severity among adults with diabetes or hyperglycemia hospitalized for COVID-19, according to new findings. Defined as the difference between current plasma glucose...
hcplive.com
The Role of JAK Inhibitors in Treatment of Vitiligo and Alopecia Areata
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Now we have a medication. Could you possibly explain what you think is the pathogenesis of vitiligo...and the role of the JAK inhibitor in that pathogenesis?. Brett King, MD, PhD: One of the fun things about JAK inhibitors in general is they have the potential to...
hcplive.com
Insomnia Prevalence High in Pregnant Women
Women who were socially isolated were more likely to have insomnia than women who were socially integrated. New research shows a high rate of insomnia symptoms among pregnant women, particularly during the second trimester. A team, led by Keiko Murakami, MPH, PhD, Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization, Tohoku University, estimated the...
hcplive.com
Robert Kushner, MD: Addressing the Importance of Lifestyle With Patients Who Have Diabetes, Obesity
Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) play a crucial role in endorsing lifestyle counseling and facilitating integrative care for their patients. “The development of semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly injection, and now tirzepatide 5-15 mg weekly self-injection, are the beginning of a whole new change in how we treat diabetes and obesity,” Robert Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, said in an interview with HCPLive.
hcplive.com
Frank Lavernia, MD, Discusses How Obesity Treatment is Changing
Semaglutide (Wegovy) has drawn attention for its indication of weight loss. Recently, however, the focus has shifted to the data surrounding tirzepatide. Frank Lavernia, MD, Founder and Director of North Broward Diabetes Clinic, gave a talk titled “Where Are We Now? The Integral Role of GLP-1 RAs in the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus” at Pri-Med Midwest 2022.
hcplive.com
Charles Vega, MD: Colorectal Cancer Screenings, Preventative Services
A discussion with Dr. Vega regarding colorectal cancer screenings, aspirin use recommendations, and the current state of healthcare. In an interview segment with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine Health Sciences Clinical Professor, described his presentation at Pri-Med Midwest 2022. Vega elaborated on several points of...
hcplive.com
Robert Kushner, MD: Treatment Options to Address Diabetes, Obesity
In an interview during Pri-Med Midwest, Dr. Kushner spoke about the benefits of treating obesity and diabetes synchronously. “It turns out that over 80 to 90% of individuals living with diabetes have obesity,” Robert Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern Univeristy, said in an interview with HCPLive at Pri-Med Midwest 2022.
hcplive.com
Insomnia Driven by Behavioral, Sleep Modifications, Light Exposure During COVID-19
A cross-sectional analysis from the France COVID-19 lockdown period resulted in a predictive model for insomnia risk. Insomnia symptom development during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with lifestyle modifications including reduced social contact, exposure to noisy environments, irregular sleep schedule and increased anxiety and depression severity, according to a new study.
hcplive.com
Screening for Sleep Disorders
C. Michael Gibson, MD: We’re talking about sleep disorders, the screening for them, and the cotreatment of the different disorders that come with sleep disorders. How do you communicate with patients? Nate, how often are people screened for sleep disorders? We just had an announcement that we should be screening people for anxiety, but are we screening them for sleep?
