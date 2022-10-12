ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Subway beatdown suspect Waheed Foster’s tragic family history and long rap sheet revealed

The death of an 82-year-old retired Brooklyn church bishop initially raised few eyebrows among her neighbors — until her grandson was arrested for her murder. Waheed Foster was just 14 and living with the elderly Arrelia Mascha back in 1995 when he killed the senior citizen in brutal fashion, authorities said. An autopsy indicated the over-matched victim suffered more than a dozen broken ribs, ...
Daily Mail

Panic erupts at NYC's Union Square subway station as commuters and police officers are left coughing and vomiting after 'pepper spray' is released in the air

Panic erupted at a New York City subway station after commuters and police officers started violently coughing after 'pepper stay' was released in the air. Union Square station was evacuated just after 10.30am Friday and one person was rushed to Bellevue hospital following the ordeal. Multiple people inside the station...
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay

Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
Frank James
Grazia

Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison

Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
