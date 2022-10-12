Read full article on original website
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Subway beatdown suspect Waheed Foster’s tragic family history and long rap sheet revealed
The death of an 82-year-old retired Brooklyn church bishop initially raised few eyebrows among her neighbors — until her grandson was arrested for her murder. Waheed Foster was just 14 and living with the elderly Arrelia Mascha back in 1995 when he killed the senior citizen in brutal fashion, authorities said. An autopsy indicated the over-matched victim suffered more than a dozen broken ribs, ...
Panic erupts at NYC's Union Square subway station as commuters and police officers are left coughing and vomiting after 'pepper spray' is released in the air
Panic erupted at a New York City subway station after commuters and police officers started violently coughing after 'pepper stay' was released in the air. Union Square station was evacuated just after 10.30am Friday and one person was rushed to Bellevue hospital following the ordeal. Multiple people inside the station...
Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay
Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
Amazon Suspends Dozens of Workers For Refusing To Work Following Warehouse Fire
When a fire broke out at one of Amazon's warehouses, workers organized a stoppage.
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Republicans Hail 'Patriotic' FBI Agent Who Refused To Work On Jan. 6 Cases
Special agent Stephen Friend said he thinks U.S. Capitol riot defendants can’t get a fair trial and that some are innocent.
NYC mayor says all boroughs will host migrants: 'No one gets a pass'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Tuesday that the migrant crisis would be felt citywide. In response, Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday.
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
Grazia
Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison
Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
International Business Times
Man Robbed At Gunpoint During Tinder Date; Couple Arrested In High-speed Car Chase
A couple was arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint after luring him in through a dating app in Arizona. The unidentified male victim was robbed of $3,000, his car and other belongings after he showed up for a date with the woman in Phoenix, police said. The victim connected...
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Anna Sorokin, of 'Inventing Anna' fame, goes out and about for the first time since release from jail
"Inventing Anna" subject, Anna Sorokin, back in New York City after being released from jail goes out for the first time.
Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed on MTA Bronx bus
This makes the eighth death in the transit system this year.
Cuba Gooding's Adjudicated Sentence Takes Effect, Downgrading Charge To Non-Criminal Harassment
As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
Texas Family Of 5 Sentenced Together For Breaking Into U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6
The parents got jail time and their three adult children were sentenced to probation and home confinement.
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
‘Fake heiress,’ center of Netflix series released to house arrest as deportation fight continues
The woman who inspired the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna" has been released to house arrest and is fighting deportation, officials say.
Harvey Weinstein faces his next criminal trial in Los Angeles this week
Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer, is already serving his 23 year prison sentence doled out by a New York criminal court two years ago.
