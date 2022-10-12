ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
Government
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 14 -16

Fall is in full swing this Huntsville Weekend, and there’s plenty of opportunity to celebrate with fall festivals, pumpkin patch visits, and more! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Forget the tricks, have some treats!. Got candy on...
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
WAFF

Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville

Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
AL.com

Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash

Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
AL.com

Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Missing Madison County man with dementia found safe

UPDATE: William Lee Sanders has been found safe. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says he was found at a home in the area of Bobo Section Road in Hazel Green late Thursday night. From Earlier: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating William Lee Sanders....
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
