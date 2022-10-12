Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville hopes to join other North Alabama cities getting in on medical marijuana
The City of Huntsville could soon join several other North Alabama cities in authorizing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in city limits.
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 14 -16
Fall is in full swing this Huntsville Weekend, and there’s plenty of opportunity to celebrate with fall festivals, pumpkin patch visits, and more! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Forget the tricks, have some treats!. Got candy on...
WAAY-TV
Residents have essential preparations to make as 2nd severe weather season begins in North Alabama
As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October. This is the case in...
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Madison County man with dementia found safe
UPDATE: William Lee Sanders has been found safe. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says he was found at a home in the area of Bobo Section Road in Hazel Green late Thursday night. From Earlier: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating William Lee Sanders....
Look: Jack Smith leads Hartselle over Decatur to clinch Region 7 championship
HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Tigers to a 41-14 victory over Decatur on Friday night. The victory clinched the Region 7 championship for unbeaten Hartselle (9-0, 5-0). Smith finished with 180 yards passing and ...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
Comments / 0