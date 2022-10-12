Read full article on original website
The Best Smart Galaxy Projectors
The beauty and the mystery of space has captivated humankind for centuries; with the splendor of the stars being both breathtaking and humbling for all of us who stand and gaze up at them. Unfortunately, light pollution these days makes it difficult to stargaze unless you're prepared to travel to...
What Is Action Mode on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?
Starting with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is making it easier for anyone to capture much steadier video, even when moving around. We’ll take a closer look at Action Mode and how to make the most of the video capture setting. What Is Action Mode?. Capturing...
8 Ways to Fix Ghost Touch Problems With Android
Ghost touch is a frustrating screen issue you can encounter with Android displays. It's when your screen reacts to touches that aren't happening and starts moving or tapping buttons on its own. This ghost touch issue can be more annoying than a physically damaged screen. To help, we've compiled a...
How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key
Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
9 Best Hidden iOS 16 Features You Should Know
The iOS 16 update came with several new features, leaving Apple users in awe. Released on September 12, 2022, this update transformed the overall look of iOS devices. Users with iPhone 8 and above models have received this update on their phones. But is there more to this update, or did Apple just focus on the look? Find out all about the hidden iOS 16 features that can elevate your experience to a new level.
You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How
There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
How to Make a Microwave Radar Motion Sensor for Your Smart Home
Motion sensors aren’t cheap, especially when we talk about microwave radar-based motion sensors. However, you can build one for just under $10 and use it with any home automation software—such as Home Assistant or Alexa routines—to trigger devices, events, or scenes. Why Make Microwave Radar Motion Sensors?
Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event
Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
When Is the Right Time to Upgrade From PS4 to PS5? 6 Questions to Ask Yourself
If you're a video game fan, the allure of a shiny new console is hard to resist. If you own a PS4, you've likely had many years of happy gaming—the first iteration of the console released way back in 2013—and you might be thinking about upgrading to the PS5.
How to Validate User Account Details Using Regular Expressions
Regular expressions are an integral programming tool that you can use for many practical day-to-day tasks. You can use regular expressions to search, match, or parse text. With the right patterns, you can validate some of the most common user account details. You can use regular expressions with many languages...
How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks
Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
How to Change Which Software Windows 10’s "Edit" Context Menu Option Opens
Windows 10’s File Explorer context menu includes an Edit option you can select to open a right-clicked image in Paint. That’s a handy shortcut for users who want to edit pictures with Paint. However, that default option isn’t much good for the many more users who edit images with alternative software, such as Photoshop and GIMP.
The 7 Most Common Hardware Problems on Android Phones and How to Fix Them
The average smartphone user cares more about reliability and not having to deal with problems than getting new features. Unfortunately, smartphones aren't perfect—certainly not Android phones—and can develop issues after a while, if not from day one. While some brands have better quality assurance than others, all of...
Is the Task Host Window Preventing Windows From Shutting Down? Here's How to Fix It
Are you having trouble shutting down your Windows device because the Task Host window appears? It might also say "Task Host is stopping background tasks," which means you have to either wait for it to finish or close it manually. What causes this error?. In this article, we will explain...
Adobe Audition vs. Premiere Pro: Which Is Better for Editing Audio?
Many creators acknowledge Audition as Adobe's go-to app when editing audio. And you can do a lot on the platform, regardless of whether you're putting together short projects or hour-long podcast episodes. On the flip side, you probably know of Premiere Pro as being the main Adobe Creative Cloud tool...
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
The Top 7 Electric Motorcycles Worth Buying
With the rapid development of the EV industry, a new breed of electric motorcycle has emerged. However, many riders may think EV motorcycles are weak compared to conventional motorcycles because they lack the familiar growl when cracking the throttle wide open. In reality, their torque, power, performance, and range are...
How to Create and Save a Color Palette in Adobe InDesign
When you’re ready to start designing in InDesign, you may already have your brand colors set in place. But if you don’t—or if you’re just making a design for fun—there is a great and easy way to create a comprehensive color palette straight in Adobe InDesign.
How to Send Your First Pull Request for Hacktoberfest 2022
Hacktoberfest is an annual month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and contributors. The event aims to promote open source and encourage developers to contribute. Hacktoberfest comes with incentives for the first 40,000 participants who get four pull requests merged by October 31. You can either get a tree planted in...
