Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Mad Libs Game Using Python
Remember the days when you used to solve crosswords and play Sudoku or Tic-Tac-Toe with your friends instead of online gaming? One such popular party games are the Mad Libs books. From popular references in TV shows such as Friends and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone loves and enjoys Mad Libs.
Cult of Mac
Load your Mac or PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. Get 2-packs at a major discount.
You’ve probably used Microsoft Office before. More than a billion people have. However, using it and having lifetime access are two very different things. With a lifetime license to Office, you can rely on this software suite to manage things like your home budget (without a subscription cost eating into it).
makeuseof.com
Create an Homage to Excitebike Using Python
Excitebike is a side-scroller game where you navigate a motorbike over jumps, maneuver around obstacles, and speed toward the finish line. Nintendo first launched this BMX racing game for the NES. From there, the company modernized Excitebike and released it on the N64 and, eventually, the Wii. Not many NES...
makeuseof.com
What Is Safe Mode on the PS5? How to Use It
Having technical issues with your PS5 can be a stressful experience, but there are some things you can try before rushing to the store to get it fixed. In some cases, using Safe Mode could fix your PS5's problems. Safe Mode allows you to update your PS5 offline, restart your console, and even hard reset your PS5 if necessary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key
Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Indie Developer Communities for Game Projects
If you’re an indie game developer, one of the most important things you can do is build a strong community around your work. A supportive community can provide feedback, inspiration, and practical advice when you need it most. Fortunately, there are many great online communities for indie game developers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
When Is the Right Time to Upgrade From PS4 to PS5? 6 Questions to Ask Yourself
If you're a video game fan, the allure of a shiny new console is hard to resist. If you own a PS4, you've likely had many years of happy gaming—the first iteration of the console released way back in 2013—and you might be thinking about upgrading to the PS5.
makeuseof.com
How to Try Google Play Games on Windows While in Beta
Emulators are the go-to option for anyone interested in playing mobile games on PC. And if you're someone keen on bringing mobile games onto the big screen, you'll be excited to learn that Google has released the Google Play Games beta for people to try. The Google Play Games beta...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks
Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
makeuseof.com
The Best Windows Sandbox Alternatives for Windows 11 Home
Windows Sandbox lets you run and test software applications in isolation without affecting your host machine. It is an optional feature available in the Pro, and Enterprise editions of the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Unfortunately, if you are on Windows 11 Home, your only options are using alternatives....
makeuseof.com
What Is RISC, What Is RISC V, and How Do They Differ?
When talking about processors, x86 and ARM are the two terms that come up the most, especially if we're talking about recent devices. But there are many more architectures out there. For example, you might've heard the names RISC and RISC-V floated around occasionally. Despite having similar names, they couldn't...
makeuseof.com
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
makeuseof.com
A New Private Search Engine, Set a Desktop Video Background, and RIP Cryptocurrency Mining
Hit play and get updated with the latest tech news that matters, with a new privacy-focused search engine, an Uber boss concealing a database hack, and why the Ethereum Merge killed cryptocurrency mining. Plus, we tell you ho to set a video background on your desktop. Shownotes. This week, we...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Black Background Behind Folder Icons in Windows 11
Windows 11 is one of the best Windows editions so far, but it isn't glitch-free. Every once in a while, you'll notice something unusual, such as a black background behind a folder's icon in the File Explorer. The problem can be caused by multiple factors. For example, there are reports...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete a Service in Windows 11
A service is a special type of program that usually starts when the operating system loads on your computer. The application runs in the background and has no user interface. You don’t see these processes when you use your computer. Instead, you can observe the effects of having them running in the background.
makeuseof.com
How to Connect Your Spotify Account With Discord
Have you ever wondered why your Discord friends have that "Listening to Spotify" section on their profile while you don't? Perhaps you want to listen to a song with your friends but don't know how to connect your Spotify account with Discord. Whatever the reason is, integrating Spotify with Discord...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Cloud Computing Roles to Work In
Cloud computing is a superior alternative to traditional technology in many areas relevant to various aspects of Information Technology (IT). Its functions differ based on how it provides associated solutions through the web to data storage. This article explores cloud computing, how it works, and the various roles you can begin building a career within the field.
Comments / 0