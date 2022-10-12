Read full article on original website
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Empire Management could build drive-thru café in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees heard updates on a variety of topics at its Oct. 13 meeting. Louis Muraco, head of commercial development for Empire Management of CNY, Inc., gave the board a brief overview of Empire’s proposal for 5357 W. Taft Road.
MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant
UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday. Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
15th annual "Stuff The Bus" coming soon
UTICA, N.Y. – The start of the 15th annual Stuff The Buss Campaign is only weeks away. The initiative was created in 2008 to help children in the Mohawk Valley, who have a less fortunate financial circumstance, have a happy holiday season. Over the last 15 years, more than...
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
First tournament scheduled as Nexus Center nears completion
Utica, N.Y.-- With the completion of the nexus center just a few weeks away, tournaments are already booked for the facility. The first tournament that's on the schedule provides a quick turnaround time from the building's completion date on November 4th. According to Carl Anesse, Chairman of the Upper Mohawk...
Veteran Resource Fair to be held in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Otsego County Veterans Coalition will be holding its very first Veteran Resource Fair on Nov. 3. Agencies assisting Veterans in Otsego and surrounding counties will be there to help connect veteran, service members and their families with services and benefits. The event will take place...
Back 2 Work job orders: Oct. 17 - 21, 2022
Job Title: Call Center Representative City: Rome, NY. Full time, remote capable position with a Federal Credit Union. Duties: Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls in a timely manner. Process loan applications and open accounts over the phone. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of customer service experience.
Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development
CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
Gas prices on the rise across New York
Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
Good Food for a good cause. Rescue mission of Utica holds annual gala
Good food for a good cause. Utica rescue mission holds annual fundraiser. Utica, N.Y.-- the 30th annual gourmet gala, formerly known as gourmet guys to the rescue, wa…
Upstate Family Health Center collecting Halloween costumes for local kids in need
Upstate Family Health Center is collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes to help local families and children in need enjoy the upcoming holiday. “Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” said Richard Williams, chief operating officer of UFHC. “Unfortunately, Halloween costumes aren’t within their budget, so kids aren’t able to participate in Halloween festivities. We hate to see that happen, so we decided to hold a costume drive.”
Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29. Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at New Hartford restaurant
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- A Bridgewater man was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a restaurant on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker during a fight at Café Del Buono. New Hartford police were first called...
