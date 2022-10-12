ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sunkissed Sophie! Countess of Wessex stuns in white Zara midi-dress as she attends Trachoma Elimination reception in Malawi during her solo royal tour

By Lydia Hawken For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked sensational in a Zara dress as she attended a reception for the Trachoma Elimination Programme in Malawi today.

Prince Edward's wife, 57, opted for the lightweight broderie anglaise frock as she braved the 24C heat in Salima.

Styling her blonde hair in loose waves, the mother-of-two finished off her look with a blue croc-effect clutch bag by French-Italian designer Sophie Habsburg.

The Countess of Wessex attended the reception at the Sunbird Waterfront Hotel to celebrate the country's success in eliminating the infectious disease trachoma, which is known to cause blindness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3KKh_0iWOtG4q00
The Countess of Wessex during a reception to celebrate the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme, held at the Sunbird Waterfront Hotel, in Salima, during a visit to Malawi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2rA5_0iWOtG4q00
The mother-of-two delivered speech to mark the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DzZ4_0iWOtG4q00
Sophie - pictured with the charity's delegates - attended the reception in her capacity as a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Her blue croc-effect handbag is by French-Italian designer Sophie Habsburg

Ending avoidable blindness is a cause the royal has long lent her name to, and she has worked with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) for some 20 years.

Sophie is visiting Malawi in her role as a global ambassador for the IAPB, and as former vice patron of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Kicking off the evening's celebrations, Sophie and delegates watched a performance by the country's National Dance Troupe.

The mother then delivered a speech to mark the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a few weeks ago it had validated Malawi's elimination of trachoma as a public health issue, making it the fourth country in WHO's African Region after Ghana (June 2018), Gambia (April 2021) and Togo (May 2022) to achieve this significant milestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrJrE_0iWOtG4q00
Ending avoidable blindness is a cause the royal has long lent her name to, and she has worked with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) for some 20 years. Pictured delivering a speech to celebrate the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9QgZ_0iWOtG4q00
Tomorrow Sophie will mark World Sight Day by visiting a local clinic to learn about its sight saving surgeries and treatments. Pictured at the Trachoma Elimination Programme reception in Salima this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCsML_0iWOtG4q00
Over the past week, the Countess has also visited Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as part of her solo tour. Pictured with delegates at the Trachoma Elimination Programme reception 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuPmi_0iWOtG4q00
Sophie and delegates watched a performance by the country's National Dance Troupe at the beginning of the reception in Malawi

Tomorrow Sophie will mark World Sight Day by visiting a local clinic to learn about its sight saving surgeries and treatments, as well as meeting patients and hearing their stories.

Earlier today, the Countess looked pensive as she flipped through a book of condolence for the beloved Queen while in Ethiopia.

In one photo she appeared to be reading a message from an ambassador, Victor Adeleke, seemingly penned on September 12 - just a few days after the Queen's passing.

In his note, he penned: 'The world will surely miss you! Mama to His Majesty King Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k2rN_0iWOtG4q00
The Countess of Wessex look pensive as she flipped through a book of condolence for the beloved Queen during her trip to Ethiopia today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365E2S_0iWOtG4q00
She was pictured with Ambassador Dr Alastair McPhail as she sat behind an ornate desk to take in the messages

'On behalf of all members of the Embassy of Nigeria, here in Addis, we say journey well to your Lord. Rest in perfect peace.'

The royal sported a chic charcoal grey blazer for the engagement, featuring stylish lapels.

The Countess teamed it with a scoop-necked white top, opting for simple accessories including a pendant necklace and and ring.

She swept her blonde tresses back into a collected hair do, showing off her elegant waves for volume.

Over the past week, Sophie has also visited Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as part of her solo tour.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Spot on! Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, is perfectly poised in a patterned dress as she joins her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for National Day celebrations in Madrid

Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her style prowess, so it's perhaps no wonder that Princess Sofia of Spain proved to be just as fashionable during a family appearance today. The princess, 15, looked elegant in an ocean blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The List

Meghan And Harry's New Position On The Royal Website Hints At Their Relationship With King Charles

Prior to the queen's death, royal watchers worried about what would happen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when Charles became king. And, thus far, nothing much has changed. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much on the outs with Charles, and, indeed, the rest of the family. A royal insider even warned the Daily Beast that the king might be planning to "exile" his youngest son as a result of Harry's recent behavior.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Wessex#Malawi#Trachoma Elimination#French Italian#Iapb
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
msn.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book

Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

653K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy