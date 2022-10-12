Sunkissed Sophie! Countess of Wessex stuns in white Zara midi-dress as she attends Trachoma Elimination reception in Malawi during her solo royal tour

Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked sensational in a Zara dress as she attended a reception for the Trachoma Elimination Programme in Malawi today.

Prince Edward's wife, 57, opted for the lightweight broderie anglaise frock as she braved the 24C heat in Salima.

Styling her blonde hair in loose waves, the mother-of-two finished off her look with a blue croc-effect clutch bag by French-Italian designer Sophie Habsburg.

The Countess of Wessex attended the reception at the Sunbird Waterfront Hotel to celebrate the country's success in eliminating the infectious disease trachoma, which is known to cause blindness.

Ending avoidable blindness is a cause the royal has long lent her name to, and she has worked with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) for some 20 years.

Sophie is visiting Malawi in her role as a global ambassador for the IAPB, and as former vice patron of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Kicking off the evening's celebrations, Sophie and delegates watched a performance by the country's National Dance Troupe.

The mother then delivered a speech to mark the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a few weeks ago it had validated Malawi's elimination of trachoma as a public health issue, making it the fourth country in WHO's African Region after Ghana (June 2018), Gambia (April 2021) and Togo (May 2022) to achieve this significant milestone.

Tomorrow Sophie will mark World Sight Day by visiting a local clinic to learn about its sight saving surgeries and treatments, as well as meeting patients and hearing their stories.

Earlier today, the Countess looked pensive as she flipped through a book of condolence for the beloved Queen while in Ethiopia.

In one photo she appeared to be reading a message from an ambassador, Victor Adeleke, seemingly penned on September 12 - just a few days after the Queen's passing.

In his note, he penned: 'The world will surely miss you! Mama to His Majesty King Charles.

The Countess of Wessex look pensive as she flipped through a book of condolence for the beloved Queen during her trip to Ethiopia today

She was pictured with Ambassador Dr Alastair McPhail as she sat behind an ornate desk to take in the messages

'On behalf of all members of the Embassy of Nigeria, here in Addis, we say journey well to your Lord. Rest in perfect peace.'

The royal sported a chic charcoal grey blazer for the engagement, featuring stylish lapels.

The Countess teamed it with a scoop-necked white top, opting for simple accessories including a pendant necklace and and ring.

She swept her blonde tresses back into a collected hair do, showing off her elegant waves for volume.

Over the past week, Sophie has also visited Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as part of her solo tour.