Georgetown, TX

hellogeorgetown.com

St. David's Georgetown Hospital

St. David’s Georgetown Hospital is a sponsor of BeLocal Georgetown – a newcomer guide in Georgetown, TX. Learn more about the publication by clicking here. St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, which is part of St. David’s HealthCare, is a 114-bed facility offering a range of services, including a 24-hour emergency department with a level IV trauma center; Certified Primary Stroke Center; inpatient and outpatient surgery; advanced pulmonary intervention; critical care capabilities; acute inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation; orthopedics and joint replacement; robotic services; and maternity and newborn services with mother-baby couplet care close to home for Georgetown families.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Lifestyle
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
CEDAR PARK, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

