ASU Halloween Concert
Angelo State University’s music program will present a free public. Halloween Concert on Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Elta Joyce. Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of fun,. Halloween-themed music. The program will feature...
West TX Rehab Dinner Show Last Evening
An annual fundraiser for the West Texas Rehabilitation Center in. San Angelo was held last evening. It was the 30th Annual Dinner. Show at the First Financial Pavilion. The elegant dinner and show. featured Country Star Ashley McBride. The event featured a catered. dinner and a silent auction. The event...
No More Weekly Covid Reports from City Officials
City Officials said yesterday that starting today the City of San. Angelo will no longer be publishing or distributing COVID-19 reports. Testing sites will still be required to report test results. to the Health Department, but all future reporting of COVID-19 will be done by the Texas Department of State...
Prescription Drug Take Back Event
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley is hosting. a Drug Take Back Event on October 29th. Drop off any unused or expired. prescription drugs or any over-the-counter medications for safe. disposal. It’s Saturday, October 29th, from 1o am till noon at 3553 West. Houston Harte...
