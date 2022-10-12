Roland Eugene Nuss, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO, to Roland B. and Henrietta L. (Gagelman) Nuss. Roland graduated from Great Bend High School in 1963 and received his bachelors in Business from Fort Hays State University in 1967. Roland worked as a buyer for Dillons, supervisor for Kwik Shop, and in sales at Collins Bus and Cabinet Connections. He loved the mountains, his Tuesday morning coffee group, Tuesday night tennis group, watching sports of all kinds – especially K-State and Salthawk sports - with Rita, and spending time with his family most of all. Roland was a long-time devoted member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.

