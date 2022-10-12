ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Interesting Engineering

This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines

Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
The Independent

How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
rigzone.com

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
