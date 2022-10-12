Read full article on original website
Related
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things
(NEXSTAR) – Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs. On Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistics agency with the Energy Department, said that the residential and...
CNET
Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
gcaptain.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company
The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
The U.S.’ next-gen AbramsX tanks will feature a hybrid power plant
A next-generation tank of General Dynamics' stable will boast a new hybrid power plant that can deliver the same tactical range while using 50 percent less fuel, a company press release said. Dubbed AbramsX, the next-generation battle tank is a step forward in the U.S. Army's plans to reduce its carbon emissions.
In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it
The concept of a global energy grid isn't new and has been around for nearly a century. Nikola Tesla wanted everybody to be able to draw energy from such a grid, but it did not make business sense. Now, a recent demonstration from a company named Emrod may have found a way to power up the globe while still serving its business interests.
Americans warned not to turn off WiFi overnight as electricity bills soar by up to $1,328
AS electricity bills continue to rise, some hacks like turning off your WiFi router aren't as helpful as you might think. Experts say that this simple step is not beneficial as you won't actually save money on electricity. Plus, since routers provide the WiFi connection to devices, powering it off...
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
Comments / 0