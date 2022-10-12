Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy
You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
freightwaves.com
Delta cargo revenues maintain altitude despite economic headwinds
Delta Air Lines’ third-quarter cargo revenue was a microcosm of the cargo industry for 2023: trending down most the year and lower than last year’s rare record but still comfortably stronger than in 2019 — the benchmark for normalized economic times. The Atlanta-based carrier on Thursday said...
freightwaves.com
54% of SMART members vote in favor of ratifying rail contract
The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) said 54% of the members of its mechanical and engineering division have voted in favor of ratifying a labor agreement between the union and U.S. freight railroads. SMART said the contract includes “historic” wage increases, five annual service...
freightwaves.com
Maersk Air Cargo opens US bases with South Korea service set to debut
Maersk Air Cargo, the in-house airline of container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, plans to inaugurate scheduled airfreight service in the U.S. market this month from South Korea to Rockford International Airport in Illinois and Greenville-Spartanburg airport in South Carolina, FreightWaves has learned. Meanwhile, Maersk has opened a freight station near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Cass: September increase in shipments a head fake
Both freight shipments and costs stepped higher year over year (y/y) in September, according to Cass Information Systems. However, the comps become more formidable moving forward as the freight economy distances from record levels. Shipments increased 4.8% y/y in September but were 2.9% lower than August levels. The shipments component...
freightwaves.com
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?
The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
freightwaves.com
Leasing companies secure slots to convert aircraft for cargo
Several aircraft leasing companies on Thursday reserved production slots with aftermarket overhaul specialists to convert used passenger aircraft to cargo jets. The flurry of transactions illustrates that cargo operators continue to have an appetite for large and standard freighters even as demand for air shipping cools off in a murky economic environment.
freightwaves.com
Container-ship logjams off US ports finally easing as imports fall
The good news is that there were fewer than 100 container ships stuck waiting off North American ports on Friday. The bad news is that there were still 99 container ships offshore and the pre-COVID norm was in the single digits. There’s still a long way to go to clear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Rail firefighters and oilers vote to ratify labor agreement
Members of the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO) have voted by a 58.7% margin to ratify their labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. The agreement calls for the highest wage increase in 48 years, five annual service recognition payments, an additional paid day off and enhanced autism health care benefits, according to NCFO President Dean Devita. The agreement also calls for increasing a maximum hearing benefit from $600 to $2,000, a 22% wage increase and retroactive pay within the next 60 days.
freightwaves.com
Carriers’ pricing leverage suffers a harsh blow
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com
High-flying TruckWings looks at what’s next
TruckWings, the aerodynamic tractor-trailer gap-closing hardware, has surpassed 500 million miles of real-world use. TruckLabs founder Daniel Burrows figures someone will buy his 8-year-old company — someday. The aerodynamic flight of TruckWings. Trucking technology claims tied to the number of miles driven is a common proof point of effectiveness....
Comments / 0