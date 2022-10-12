Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Inside The Watcher community after home plagued by chilling letters about ‘blood’ as neighbors reflect on ‘crazy house’
NEIGHBORS in the New Jersey community plagued by The Watcher saga have opened up about letters received by the Broaddus family. Maria and Derek Broaddus and the story of their former home at 657 Boulevard are the focus of a new seven-part Netflix series called The Watcher. The Broaddus family...
Heartbroken mother shares chilling red flags before daughter, 12, vanished
A HEARTBROKEN mother has revealed chilling red flags before her 12-year-old daughter vanished without a trace. Lateefah Smith said that her daughter, Ariyah Garcia-Smith, never revealed that she was unhappy at home before she disappeared on September 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,”...
boozyburbs.com
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
hobokengirl.com
This Immersive Halloween Attraction in Holmdel, NJ is a Must-Visit
One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott
A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022
The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
RELATED PEOPLE
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Mayor Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion
The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
Edison Township to hold first Diwali Festival
EDISON – The township is holding its first Diwali Festival. The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Blvd., Oct. 22. “It’s a historic milestone to celebrate Diwali as a township for the first time,” Mayor Sam Joshi said, who is of South Asian descent. “More than one-third of our township celebrates this holiday, but you don’t have to be religious to appreciate the beauty of light overcoming darkness. I invite everyone in our community to come out and celebrate our township’s rich culture.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location
A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Grounds Worker From Essex County Spends All Year Planning Massive Halloween Display
James Joanow was just two years old when he and his dad began decorating his grandparents' lawn for Halloween. Back then there were only a few items. Joanow slowly grew his collection of Halloween decorations, and now — 16 years later — completely transforms the Bloomfield home with ghouls and goblins galore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
New flights from Newark, NJ Airport to Europe coming in 2023
NEWARK — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, which it dropped in...
The 2 cheapest (and 2 priciest) rental towns in North Jersey
If you’re looking to rent and more people than ever are renting in New Jersey, you’re probably wondering what the trends are, where you can move, that may be affordable, and if there are changes in the rental marketplace. A new report from Zumper looked at rent prices...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Comments / 1