Newark, NJ

boozyburbs.com

Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
hobokengirl.com

This Immersive Halloween Attraction in Holmdel, NJ is a Must-Visit

One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Person
Jesus
NJ.com

Mayor Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion

The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison Township to hold first Diwali Festival

EDISON – The township is holding its first Diwali Festival. The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Blvd., Oct. 22. “It’s a historic milestone to celebrate Diwali as a township for the first time,” Mayor Sam Joshi said, who is of South Asian descent. “More than one-third of our township celebrates this holiday, but you don’t have to be religious to appreciate the beauty of light overcoming darkness. I invite everyone in our community to come out and celebrate our township’s rich culture.”
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location

A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

