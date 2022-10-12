Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Who are the 2022 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ fellows?
CHICAGO (AP) — A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.
A $15 million donation from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation helps fund new Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex
The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation donated $15 million to Ohio State, planning to help complete the design and construction of a new Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex on campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.
As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support
In April 2020, Anna VanderLaan, a health care worker in Wyoming outside Grand Rapids, began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 while at work. The next day she tested positive for the virus, and within five days she was in intensive care on a ventilator. After six weeks and a tracheostomy that allowed her to be taken […] The post As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Albemarle Neighbor: World seeks Talley's advice on maritime supply chains
Wayne Talley was recently asked to provide his expertise about supply chains to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. One of the Elizabeth City resident’s suggestions for easing the bottleneck in supply chains was to utilize double stack trains when moving container cargo between ports. It’s not just Congress that seeks out Talley’s expertise. Talley has studied shipping and maritime supply chain management for more than half a century, and he’s been sharing what he learns through research articles for academic journals...
getnews.info
Milestones Achieved By Tishk International University (Previously Ishik University)
Tishk International University (previously Ishik University) is a private university which was founded in 2008 in Erbil. The university started educational service with 5 faculties containing 9 departments on the first campus located on the 60 Meter Avenue. The faculties and the departments are as follows:. Engineering Faculty (Computer Engineering...
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
artandeducation.net
Practice-based research course & pre-flight scholarships
Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.
science.org
Data sharing and community-engaged research
Research funders, professional associations, and scientific journals have increasingly endorsed positions and established policies that recognize data as a public good (1). In the health research context, the promise of data sharing is to accelerate health research across borders and improve patient care (2). But this raises ethical concerns for research participants, researchers, and marginalized communities, such as questions about data ownership, risk of reidentification (for example, genomic datasets), data security, and appropriate consent processes (1). Data sharing also raises distinctive ethical challenges for community-engaged research (CEnR), a term encompassing diverse research collaborations with communities, from community consultation to community-based participatory research. We discuss key rationales and goals of data sharing in health research and of CEnR and highlight three areas of potential tension between these two movements: incentives and benefit sharing; group harm and power structures; and researcher engagement and responsibility sharing.
deseret.com
Managing a historic temple-building boom during a supply chain crisis
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Now that President Russell M. Nelson has dedicated a site for the Heber Valley Utah Temple and ceremonially turned the first soil, the obvious question is, when will the temple’s construction be done?
Ambu, the World Leader in Single-Use Endoscopy, Hosts Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Mexico
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005690/en/ Ambu’s new factory in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, is a strategic step to become closer to the North American market by having a more sustainable and flexible approach to supply chain constraints. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Investigating gender equity: Researchers analyze gender distribution of institutional leadership roles
To accelerate gender parity in the field of wilderness medicine, in which women are significantly underrepresented, a team of researchers analyzed the gender distribution of key leadership roles at the Wilderness Medical Society (WMS) and among authors and reviewers of content published in WMS's official journal, Wilderness & Environmental Medicine (WEM). Their findings, which document past and current gender gaps, are reported in two related studies available in the current issue of WEM, published by Elsevier.
science.org
Leveraging technology to address current and future world issues
Technology has become a critical tool for academic centers, hospitals, international health organizations, governments, and populations seeking to improve our collective response to emerging crises. Although COVID-19 is fresh in our minds, we will likely face additional societal emergencies in the coming decades. Examples include future viral pandemics; obesity-associated disease; rising global cancer incidence; antimicrobial resistance and superbugs; and climate changes affecting food sources, water, and global commerce, to name a few. Leveraging technology will not only help combat these emerging threats but also aid patients and improve business. But what does leveraging technology entail? What is the premise, what are the obstacles, and what are some potential solutions?
Mark George, CFO for Norfolk Southern Corporation, and Melissa Schaeffer, CFO for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Join Trane Technologies Board of Directors
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed two new members, Mark George and Melissa Schaeffer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005009/en/ Mark George joins Trane Technologies Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
Labor shortage provides golden opportunities
Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
