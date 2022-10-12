Early 2000s R&B fans are in for a treat. Ciara just revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming album, and it will be heavy on the R&B genre. "From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it's closest to my first album," she told Allure Magazine. "It's a lot of bass. There's a strong R&B core, which is also really fun."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO