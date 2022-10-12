Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
musictimes.com
Ciara Looks Back At Debut For Upcoming Album: 'It's Closest To My First Album'
Early 2000s R&B fans are in for a treat. Ciara just revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming album, and it will be heavy on the R&B genre. "From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it's closest to my first album," she told Allure Magazine. "It's a lot of bass. There's a strong R&B core, which is also really fun."
Comments / 0