South Bend, IN

WNDU

Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
abc57.com

Elkhart Police asking for help identifying man who shot security camera

Elkhart Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who fired shots at a security camera and a house. The shooting happened in early October. If you have any information about the person in the photos, please contact Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070 ext 301 and reference case 20221001011.
CBS Chicago

Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
abc57.com

Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
abc57.com

Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
abc57.com

Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded

NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
