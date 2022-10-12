Week 6 DFS Quarterback Sleepers: Geno Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo

Two under-the-radar passers have excellent matchups in Week 6 and have low salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The recent developments on how the NFL will handle concussions after the Tua Tagovailoa incident a couple of weeks ago should have a ripple effect on how fantasy football sites and DFS operators treat the quarterback position. Sites like DraftKings and FanDuel may need to start including team quarterback scoring instead of one individual passer, especially if the rate of injuries to quarterbacks escalates due to concussions.

Week 6 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

In Week 6, Teddy Bridgewater should be cleared to play on Sunday against the Vikings, but Miami already said he wouldn’t start. As a result, fantasy managers may have to take the safe route when making their quarterback decisions each Sunday. Kirk Cousins missed one game over his potential 117 starts. Does he become much safer than playing Tagovailoa once he is cleared, even if the Dolphins have a better matchup? The same thought process may come into play when setting daily lineups.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings – $5,700/FanDuel – $7,400)

Over the past three games, Smith gained 974 combined yards with eight touchdowns, pushing him to 10th in quarterback scoring (113.05 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. His completion rate (75.2) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) rank better than expected while also chipping in with some rushes (20/77/1). The Arizona Cardinals slipped to 25th in quarterback defense (22.71 FPPG). The Chiefs (365/5) and Eagles (300/2) had the most success against the Cardinals. Arizona only has six sacks on the year while defending the pass better over the past four weeks (252/2, 249/0, 197/1, and 239/0). The Seahawks’ defense will give up plenty of points (nine field goals and 16 touchdowns), forcing their offense to score more to win games.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings – $5,300/FanDuel – $6,900)

The Colts played poorly over the first five weeks, but they remain in the hunt in the AFC South with a 2-2-1 record. Ryan is on pace to set a career-high in interceptions (24) with only 17 touchdowns. In Week 2, Indianapolis played without their best wide receiver (Michael Pittman Jr.), leading to an embarrassing game (195/0 with three interceptions) for Ryan against the Jaguars. He has two games (352/1 and 356/2) with more than 300 yards passing. Jacksonville had no answer for Carson Wentz (313/4) in Week 1, but they only allowed one passing touchdown over the next four games (195/0, 297/1, 204/0, and 140/0). The Colts need Jonathan Taylor to play to increase their scoring ability. If Ryan passes for 300 yards with two scores, he will be worth his salary investment.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings – $5,500/FanDuel – $7,100)

Over the past two weeks, there has been a spark back in the 49ers’ passing game (239/1 and 253/2), highlighted by 8.9 and 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Garoppolo must improve his chemistry with his wideouts (12/127, 10/128/1, 13/180/1, and 7/123/1 – 57.5 percent catch rate) to reach an impactful ceiling in passing yards. San Francisco’s defense gives up just 12.2 points per game, allowing their offense to play from the lead and run the ball more than 30 times a game. Their defense delivered 17 sacks over the previous three weeks, but DE Nick Bosa (six sacks) left last week’s game with a groin issue. Atlanta allowed more than 23.00 fantasy points to quarterbacks four times (24.35, 23.60, 23,25, and 23.55 fantasy points) this year, suggesting that Garoppolo should finish with a competitive game in Week 5. The Falcons also have risk vs. the run (126/574/5), but offenses have averaged 40.2 passes when playing against the Falcons. For Garoppolo to post a winning score, he needs Atlanta to beat the 49ers’ defense for more than 20 points. I have Deebo Samuel projected second in fantasy points at wide receiver, with some of his success coming as a runner.