Food Safety

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Fermented Foods, European Union, Processed Meat, Foodsafety, General Health
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says

Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
Food Safety
Health
Public Health
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers

A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
‘It’s very good news’: New drug could be a ‘game-changer’ for those with chronic coughs

A new drug designed to ease chronic coughs could be a “game-changer” for the thousands of Britons who struggle with chronic coughing each day. Professor Surinder Birring of King’s College Hospital in London, has led a global trial that found Gefapixant reduces a person’s coughing by up to 60 per cent, with 70 per cent of those who take it saying it offers relief.
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the authorization of a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease.The EU regulator said in a statement the vaccine should be cleared for anyone aged four and over, to prevent the four types of dengue. The viral disease causes more than 390 million infections globally every year, including up to 25,000 deaths, mostly in children. “The benefits and safety of the current vaccine have been evaluated in 19 clinical trials that enrolled more than 27,000 people aged...
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer

Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
90% Are Completely Cured – A New Far Superior Treatment for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections

While normal therapy is often insufficient to treat stubborn bowel disease, recent research found that a novel, ground-breaking method could completely cure 90% of patients. Feces transplantation in the intestine is a very effective cure – far superior to today’s conventional treatment – for a potentially fatal infection that affects between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals in Denmark each year.
FDA oversight of vaping industry and impact on use ‘likely minimal’

FDA enforcement actions have a “likely minimal” impact on the vaping industry since they target smaller retailers rather than larger e-cigarette brands or products, according to researchers. From 2017 — the first year of the enforcement practice — to December 2020, the FDA sent more than 700 warning...
FAO, WHO Report on STEC Controls for Meat and Dairy, Listeria in RTE Foods

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently published two reports: “Control Measures for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) Associated with Meat and Dairy Products” and “Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: Attribution, Characterization, and Monitoring.” The reports summarize the key takeaways from two Joint FAO and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment (JERMA) sessions.
