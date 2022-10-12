Read full article on original website
Related
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says
Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
India watchdogs halt production at Maiden Pharmaceuticals after cough syrup deaths
Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's ORMP subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc, reported preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:. Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
MedicalXpress
Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers
A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
‘It’s very good news’: New drug could be a ‘game-changer’ for those with chronic coughs
A new drug designed to ease chronic coughs could be a “game-changer” for the thousands of Britons who struggle with chronic coughing each day. Professor Surinder Birring of King’s College Hospital in London, has led a global trial that found Gefapixant reduces a person’s coughing by up to 60 per cent, with 70 per cent of those who take it saying it offers relief.
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine
The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the authorization of a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease.The EU regulator said in a statement the vaccine should be cleared for anyone aged four and over, to prevent the four types of dengue. The viral disease causes more than 390 million infections globally every year, including up to 25,000 deaths, mostly in children. “The benefits and safety of the current vaccine have been evaluated in 19 clinical trials that enrolled more than 27,000 people aged...
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
US News and World Report
FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots from Moderna, Pfizer for Children as Young as 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as 5 years old, citing concerns about increased exposure as kids are back in school and resuming other activities. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “Since children have...
foodsafetynews.com
USDA issues public health alert over E. coli found in ground beef
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that certain FBS Hudson “Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef” may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The problem was discovered when FBS Hudson alerted FSIS that its...
scitechdaily.com
90% Are Completely Cured – A New Far Superior Treatment for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections
While normal therapy is often insufficient to treat stubborn bowel disease, recent research found that a novel, ground-breaking method could completely cure 90% of patients. Feces transplantation in the intestine is a very effective cure – far superior to today’s conventional treatment – for a potentially fatal infection that affects between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals in Denmark each year.
healio.com
FDA oversight of vaping industry and impact on use ‘likely minimal’
FDA enforcement actions have a “likely minimal” impact on the vaping industry since they target smaller retailers rather than larger e-cigarette brands or products, according to researchers. From 2017 — the first year of the enforcement practice — to December 2020, the FDA sent more than 700 warning...
food-safety.com
FAO, WHO Report on STEC Controls for Meat and Dairy, Listeria in RTE Foods
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently published two reports: “Control Measures for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) Associated with Meat and Dairy Products” and “Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: Attribution, Characterization, and Monitoring.” The reports summarize the key takeaways from two Joint FAO and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment (JERMA) sessions.
Comments / 0