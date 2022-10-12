ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
fluvannareview.com

Enjoy Virginia’s peak colors with fall foliage driving tour

Want to get out and enjoy Virginia’s fall foliage? To help you get started, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) collects information on when and where to see the best of autumn’s vibrant colors across the Commonwealth. The agency recommends several driving tours with routes covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The fall foliage tours map can be found on VDOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-driving-tours/.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow

For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Burkes Garden, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Appalachia, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heat Waves#But Always#Ice Crystals#Cardinal News
Cheryl E Preston

Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs

Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
NWS
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Fall foliage has two major changes coming

Blue Ridge Mountains on Blue Ridge ParkwayTrip advisor screenshot. The Beautiful colors of autumn are all around us in the Roanoke Valley. Yards and sidewalks are littered with beautiful gold, brown, orange, and yellow leaves. The mountains are breathtaking as they display the annual seasonal transformation. Fall foliage is everywhere but soon two events will make changes as the season marches along.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Halifax sets public hearing on solar project permit; more…

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Danville receives Main Street grant. — Chatham Star Tribune. Halifax sets public hearing on solar project permit. — South Boston News & Record. Bath County to decide on child care center next month....
HALIFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy