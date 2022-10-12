Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.

