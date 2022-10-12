Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
fluvannareview.com
Enjoy Virginia’s peak colors with fall foliage driving tour
Want to get out and enjoy Virginia’s fall foliage? To help you get started, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) collects information on when and where to see the best of autumn’s vibrant colors across the Commonwealth. The agency recommends several driving tours with routes covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The fall foliage tours map can be found on VDOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-driving-tours/.
The Daily South
The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow
For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
WDBJ7.com
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Fall Foliage Tracker: Widespread freeze could impact vibrant display after the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This weekend will have beautiful fall colors along the higher elevations, a great weekend to enjoy a drive on the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s through Sunday. Changes will be coming next week as a cold front sweeps over...
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Fall foliage has two major changes coming
Blue Ridge Mountains on Blue Ridge ParkwayTrip advisor screenshot. The Beautiful colors of autumn are all around us in the Roanoke Valley. Yards and sidewalks are littered with beautiful gold, brown, orange, and yellow leaves. The mountains are breathtaking as they display the annual seasonal transformation. Fall foliage is everywhere but soon two events will make changes as the season marches along.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
cardinalnews.org
Halifax sets public hearing on solar project permit; more…
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Danville receives Main Street grant. — Chatham Star Tribune. Halifax sets public hearing on solar project permit. — South Boston News & Record. Bath County to decide on child care center next month....
Comments / 2