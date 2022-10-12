Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’ve recently separated from my partner of 15 years. We have two children aged 8 and 10. My ex is extremely permissive and disorganized as a parent; it’s part of what split us up. The kids have basically had free reign–no chores, eating whatever/whenever/wherever they want, no limits on screentime, no expectations for behavior. My ex came from an abusive family and suffers severe depression. She couldn’t tolerate my setting any limits, however kindly I did it. I couldn’t live like that anymore—not only the kids’ behavior, but being unable to respond to it without her breaking down or us getting in a fight. We’re splitting custody about 50/50, with a bit more for me. This is a huge change for the kids, as she was the primary parent before.

KIDS ・ 24 DAYS AGO