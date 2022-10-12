Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
psychologytoday.com
Always Sabotaging Yourself? Learn From Your Patterns
Our life is made up of patterns. They are relational, emotional, and physical. By examining our patterns, we can see the lessons our lives are trying to teach us. Ask yourself questions to stimulate your reflection, see what is missing in your life, and what you most need to change.
JOBS・
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Slate
My Kids Have Free Rein at Their Mother’s House, and Now They Rage Against My Rules
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’ve recently separated from my partner of 15 years. We have two children aged 8 and 10. My ex is extremely permissive and disorganized as a parent; it’s part of what split us up. The kids have basically had free reign–no chores, eating whatever/whenever/wherever they want, no limits on screentime, no expectations for behavior. My ex came from an abusive family and suffers severe depression. She couldn’t tolerate my setting any limits, however kindly I did it. I couldn’t live like that anymore—not only the kids’ behavior, but being unable to respond to it without her breaking down or us getting in a fight. We’re splitting custody about 50/50, with a bit more for me. This is a huge change for the kids, as she was the primary parent before.
psychologytoday.com
"Is Too Much Minecraft Bad for My Child?"
Does your child want to spend all of their time playing video games? Are they one of the million or so people planning on attending the upcoming Minecraft Live, for example, or one of the 202 million active monthly users of the game Roblox? Or perhaps, rather than games, your child is fascinated by dinosaurs, a popular Disney movie, or making videos on TikTok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Girls Who Code’ books now banned in schools thanks to conservative moms organization
The popular children's book series about a group of young girls and their adventures in their after-school coding club, "Girls Who Code," has been added to the ever-growing list of banned books in schools. And now the series founder is speaking out against the move and its direct impact on young girls.
psychologytoday.com
Chronic Illness and the Body
Chronic illness can cause us to have complicated feelings about our body. Trauma-informed yoga principles can improve our relationship with our body. Inner resources, physical safety, self-regulation, and mindful grit can be cultivated. Broken. Decrepit. Wounded. Untrustworthy. Gross. Unlikeable. If you live with chronic illness, choose three adjectives that describe...
psychologytoday.com
Kids May Turn Their Anger Inward When Criticized by Adults
Just because our teens do not actively agree with us doesn't mean they're not getting the message. Teens may try to make it clear what we say doesn't matter to them, while the opposite may be true. Teens internalize parental criticism and anger in ways that cause them to feel...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times
We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
Mom & toddler expert advises against forcing kids to apologize in viral Instagram post
If there's one thing toddlers are going to do, it's fight tooth and nail against anything they don't like—classic toddler behavior. Sometimes that means tantrums in the cereal aisle, sometimes that means slapping their sibling around instead of sharing. It varies from minute to minute, honestly. Toddler expert, child...
psychologytoday.com
Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy
Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
makeuseof.com
The Best Sleep Tech for Kids
We all love our kids to bits, we really do! But there's no doubt that giving them the very best of ourselves can sometimes be both challenging and tiring. There are probably very few of us that can honestly say we haven't breathed a little sigh of relief when the kids finally settle for the night and drift off into the land of nod.
psychologytoday.com
A Personal Note on Aging
Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
psychologytoday.com
Can You Develop a Trauma Bond Attachment as a Result of Abuse?
Stockholm syndrome was coined to explain why captives sometimes defended their captors. Trauma bonding is a related, derivative concept, used to explain why individuals stay in relationship with, and defend, abusive partners/parents. Without much further research and careful study, these concepts are best viewed as urban myths and untested psychological...
psychologytoday.com
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
psychologytoday.com
Are Humans or AI Better at Detecting Deepfakes Videos?
AI is becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult, if not impossible, to determine whether audio, images, or videos are real. Researchers and technologists are working on algorithms that automate the detection of fake visual content. Current research suggests that humans and machine models are imperfect at detecting AI-altered videos. The...
Comments / 0