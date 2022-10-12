Read full article on original website
Related
Hamilton Township NJ Cops Searching for Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Hammonton, NJ, Man Sentenced For $1M Theft From His Family’s Business
Authorities say a man from Hammonton who stole over a million dollars from a construction company that was owned by him and his brothers has been sentenced to five years of probation. 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher was charged with second-degree theft and third-degree tax evasion. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surveillance Video Links Gloucester County, NJ Man to Hit-and-Run of Child
After an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Franklin Township over the weekend, police were able to track down the driver who fled the scene thanks to nearby surveillance cameras. The child was reportedly walking along Oak Avenue in Malaga (near Scotland Run and Malaga Open Space Area)...
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
Man Facing 13 Counts of False Public Alarm Following Gloucester County, NJ, Swatting Incidents
Officials in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a man is facing over a dozen charges in connection to numerous "swatting" incidents this past summer. 28-year-old Rakim D. Anderson, now of Willingboro, was arrested in Delanco Township last week and is facing 13 counts of false public alarm. According to the...
Well-being Check Results in 2 Arrests, 14 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized. The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck
Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash
Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ Port Authority Police Officer Saves Life Using Heimlich Maneuver
New Jersey Port Authority Police Officer Len Hoffman encountered a ride-share driver named Ziva Yildiz, who was in great distress. Yildiz was choking on chewing gum and was in grave jeopardy. Yildiz was slumped over at Pitcairn Road at the Newark Liberty International Airport when Officer Hoffman spotted him in...
Remains Found in Wharton State Forest Identified as Missing Man From Cherry Hill, NJ
Police say remains that were found this past Tuesday in Waterford Township have been identified as a missing man from Cherry Hill. 68-year-old Peter Meyers was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by family members on June 7th. Prior to receiving the report, Meyers' vehicle was found abandoned...
Egg Harbor Twp Police Need Help With ID’s of Suspects
Egg Harbor Township Police have put out the word that they could use your help identifying two suspects in an unnamed investigation. Tuesday morning, police posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Facebook page asking for help from anyone who recognizes two men seen on a surveillance video leaving a commercial business.
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
Does Central Jersey Exist? Answer May Soon Officially Be ‘YES’
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask ten people in New Jersey, "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get ten very...
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0