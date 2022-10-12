ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ

Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck

Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August

Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash

Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!

Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
