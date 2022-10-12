SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
klax-tv.com
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosts Triad Lunch for Senior Citizens
There was a packed house for the annual Triad lunch at the Colfax Civic Center in Grant Parish. The program was in appreciation of senior citizens. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office held their Triad luncheon Friday. The mission of the Triad program...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
KPLC TV
Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
klax-tv.com
The Rapides Parish Fair is in town until Sunday
For a complete schedule of Fair events click the link. Also you can purchase Gate tickets Online here. They take Cash and credit cards at the ticket booths.
kalb.com
Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
KPLC TV
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
kalb.com
Game of the Week Preview: DeRidder vs Leesville
We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups. Meet this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week from Menard: Rubin Seastrunk. Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. |
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
kalb.com
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
KPLC TV
Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
NOLA.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
kalb.com
BPSO looking for runaway DeRidder teen
DERIDDER La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Aubree Morrison, a runaway teen from DeRidder. Aubree is described as a 15-year-old white female with strawberry blond hair, 5′1″ tall and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen...
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
westcentralsbest.com
LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations
Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
Lake Charles American Press
Rosepine students accused of re-enacting George Floyd death during homecoming festivities
Rosepine High School administrators say “they are aware and are investigating” a social media video posted from their homecoming festivities depicting a student dressed as a police officer kneeling on another student dressed as George Floyd. Principal Joey Batz said the “disheartening, unfortunate display” was not part of...
Comments / 0