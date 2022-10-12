ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Fort Polk, LA
City
Leesville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Leesville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Alexandria, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom

NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
PINEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Mayor#Linus College#Commemorate Acquisition#Lamar Salter Campus#Cltcc
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested

Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Game of the Week Preview: DeRidder vs Leesville

We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups. Meet this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week from Menard: Rubin Seastrunk. Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. |
LEESVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kalb.com

Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

BPSO looking for runaway DeRidder teen

DERIDDER La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Aubree Morrison, a runaway teen from DeRidder. Aubree is described as a 15-year-old white female with strawberry blond hair, 5′1″ tall and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations

Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy