WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
Colorado Springs Family Fest happening this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Family Fest returns this weekend to Olympic City USA. The event is billed as a parent, baby, and kids festival. Kids get in free with adult admission. The Family Fest will feature family-friendly vendors, free kid’s activities, vendor prizes, various presentations, and diaper...
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
Homicide victim at Wind River Apartments identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at the Wind River Apartments Monday evening on Oct. 10, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy identified 19-year-old Demitri Crockett of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Pueblo Police training to respond to active shooter situation at Heaton Middle School
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is letting parents and the community know of training with an active shooter drill at Heaton Middle School on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. to prepare in the event of an actual active shooter. PPD says the public will see increased police and fire presence in […]
For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days
Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious crash Wednesday evening. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Boulder St. and Prairie Rd. at 6:50 p.m. on reports of an accident. At the scene, officers found a crash involving a vehicle and The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man found dead in Pueblo identified, death being investigated as homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner said a 67-year-old man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found on Monday, Oct. 10. The death was initially labeled suspicious on Wednesday, after officers responded to the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue shortly before noon on a report of a […]
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
Scaring and Fundraising at Haunted House in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Aftermath Haunted House was voted number one in the state of Colorado in 2021 by Colorado Haunted Houses. The attraction is not like a traditional haunted house, as guests make their way through the inside – and outside – of this spooky spectacle. “One of the things that we have that […]
UPDATE: Security-Widefield woman found safe
FRIDAY 10/14/22 11:25 a.m. EPSO tweeted that Woods was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing from Security-Widefield area THURSDAY 10/13/22 4:14 p.m. (SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing and endangered woman who went missing from the Security-Widefield area Thursday. 31-year-old Lindsay Woods is a black woman, […]
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
Arrests made after ‘short foot chase’ in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested two people following a ‘short foot chase’ on the northeast side of town Thursday. According to a blotter entry, detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road around 10 a.m.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs. One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in...
Debate continues in Pueblo over Columbus monument
Some people living in Pueblo chose to protest a Christopher Columbus monument located on Abriendo Avenue, while indigenous people and activist groups gathered as far away from the statue as they could.
