Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO