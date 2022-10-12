ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

What Eadweard Muybridge's 1878 panorama reveals about San Francisco

Eadweard Muybridge is having a moment. The eccentric — possibly even insane — 19th century photographer and cinema pioneer is the subject of a new documentary, Exposing Muybridge, and his famous horse-in-motion footage is prominently featured in the recent Jordan Peele film, Nope. The Examiner recently resurfaced the...
San Francisco Examiner

Lesbians Who Tech takes over the Castro

Lesbians who tech are taking over the Castro this week. The eponymous organization, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, is hosting its 9th Annual San Francisco Summit. In the process, its closing down Castro Street from Market to 19th St. and building out a technicolor tech conference. “Picture festival vibes,” their website says.
