ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Allen Muhammad
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police. DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
WHEATON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper#Prince George#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene.  44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Boy, 15, Fatally Shot on Porch in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on a porch in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, police said. A gold sedan drove up in the 500 block of 48th Place NE about 3:30 p.m. Three people got out of the sedan and approached the victim, police said. Several rounds were fired at the porch where the victim was standing.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

David Kaplan

I joined the Fox 5 DC News Team in September 2021. I am a native of Southwest Virginia, and still love getting home to the mountains and my parents in Roanoke. I was fortunate at a young age to know journalism was something I wanted to do. I went to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police

ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

DOJ supports family's lawsuit against Montgomery County police

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - There is new support for a lawsuit against Montgomery County police, following the deadly shooting of a man at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021. Attorneys for the family of Ryan LeRoux, 21, said Thursday that the disability rights section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has filed a statement of interest supporting the lawsuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy