WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO