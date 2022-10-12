Read full article on original website
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
Fairfax County Police dive team searches for cold case clues
FOX 5 is getting an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Fairfax County Police Department's dive team, as they search for clues to solve outstanding cold cases. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones has the story.
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police. DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man shot by officers in Arlington after refusing to drop gun: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - A man from Maryland was injured, and later charged, after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Friday evening. Arlington County Police (ACPD) say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:36 p.m. Once there, officers discovered the man...
Boy, 15, Fatally Shot on Porch in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on a porch in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, police said. A gold sedan drove up in the 500 block of 48th Place NE about 3:30 p.m. Three people got out of the sedan and approached the victim, police said. Several rounds were fired at the porch where the victim was standing.
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
DOJ supports family's lawsuit against Montgomery County police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - There is new support for a lawsuit against Montgomery County police, following the deadly shooting of a man at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021. Attorneys for the family of Ryan LeRoux, 21, said Thursday that the disability rights section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has filed a statement of interest supporting the lawsuit.
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
