Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
DIY Photography
Powerful image of Storm Eunice wins 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year
The Royal Meteorological Society has announced the winners of the 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year competition in association with AccuWeather. Like every year, there are so many awe-inspiring photos that will just take your breath away. But you know the drill – there can be only one winner. This year, it was Christopher Ison for his dramatic, powerful image Storm Eunice. And since there are plenty more amazing images awarded in different categories, let’s check them all out and enjoy them together.
Check out these breathtaking images from the 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year contest
Rainbows, storm clouds and frozen waterfalls, oh my.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
techeblog.com
Storm Simulator Attraction in Denmark Lets Guests Safely Experience 100MPH Hurricane Winds
Although it’s nothing like this lightning storm in Texas, the storm simulator at Universe Science Park in Denmark lets guests safely experience 100+ mph hurricane winds. When inside the tunnel, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of locations, including cities, forests ,mountains and even deserts. Once...
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape
Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
‘Danger to life’ alert TODAY as 70mph winds, heavy rain and floods spark yellow weather warning
A 'DANGER to life' alert has been issued today as 70mph winds, heavy rain and floods spark a yellow weather warning. The Met Office has put a weather warning for wind in place until 11am this morning for Scotland, north England and Wales. Strong gusts of 50-60mph winds moved in...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Eight dead and several injured by ‘sudden’ flash flood during idol immersion in India
At least eight people have died after being swept away in a flash flood in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday, when hundreds of people had gathered near the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during the idol immersion of Hindu goddess Durga, concluding the end of 10 days of festivities that mark the deity’s victory against shape-shifting demigod Mahishasura.“All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away,” said Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara. “So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people,” she added.In...
14 Things You’ll Wish You Had in the Event of a Hurricane or Winter Storm
As winter approaches and parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, it’s safe to say that we need to stay prepared for the threat of these types of natural disasters just in case more hit in 2022. If we’ve learned anything from living through years of hurricane seasons and winter storms, it’s that rough winds, flooding, snow, and ice are no joke. Sure, a light dusting or rain shower might be easy to handle, but a true hurricane, nor’easter, or ice storm can throw an entire city into chaos, and there are certain must-haves...
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Karl Close To Landfall
Tropical Storm Karl continued to move slowly towards the southern coast of Mexico Friday. Karl was moving south-southeast at 7 mph as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. "Karl is forecast to reach the coast of southern Mexico as a tropical storm late tonight, then quickly...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
If You Are In The Shower During A Thunderstorm, Get Out Immediately
When the sky goes dark and a storm rolls in, most people know not to stay out in the open or to seek refuge under a tree because of the risk of getting struck by lightning, but there is another place that should be avoided during a thunderstorm - the shower. That's because as powerful as it is, lightning can actually travel through plumbing, and in doing so, cause injury and even death.
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Phys.org
Severe storms swell Iguazu falls to 10 times normal flow
The famed Iguazu waterfalls on the border between Argentina and Brazil have registered 10 times their usual water volume after heavy rains, authorities said, closing one of the site's main tourist walkways for safety reasons. The flow through the massive waterfall system reached 14.5 million liters (3.8 million gallons) per...
