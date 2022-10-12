‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover

Read full article on original website
‘Shantaram’ Review: Nuanced Apple TV Drama Gives Charlie Hunnam A Rich Acting Platform
Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: Sacha Jenkins’ Documentary Hits Select Theaters & Apple TV+ On October 28
Few jazz artists had the mainstream, cross-over appeal of Louis Armstrong. Now, Sacha Jenkins and Apple TV+ bring audiences a documentary that charts the trumpeter, vocalist, and bandleader’s life and career, and the last imprint he made on American life. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+:...
‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Trailer: Joe Barton’s Take On YA Fantasy Hits Netflix On October 28
Over the past half-decade, Joe Barton has quietly become one of the most buzzworthy scriptwriters of the moment. That’s no small feat for how saturated the television landscape is currently. But give the criminally underseen “Giri/Haji” a watch on Netflix, and you’ll understand why HBO Max had him attached to their “Gotham PD” show (before it became a series about Arkham Asylum). Barton is the real deal, and don’t be surprised if he’s a big name in TV by the end of this decade.
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Bio-Doc/Concert Film Offers Maximum Vibes [NYFF]
First, a confession: I came to “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” knowing next to nothing about the New York Dolls or its lead singer, David Johansen. Sure I’d heard of them and heard a fair amount of the Dolls’ music, and Johansen’s, and that of his alter ego Buster Poindexter (including the once-ubiquitous “Hot Hot Hot,” which he now calls “the bane of my existence”).
‘Look At Me’ Review: Sally Potter’s New Short Is A Passionate Trump-Era Time Capsule
Trailblazing director Sally Potter’s latest short film “Look At Me,” a verbal battle of wills between a combative rock drummer (Javier Bardem) and the harried director of a fundraising gala (Chris Rock), is a passionate Trump-era time capsule featuring two mesmerizing performances from its leads. The short...
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
‘Ticket To Paradise’ Review: A Lightweight But Enjoyable Reunion For Julia Roberts & George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been making movies together for more than two decades now, first sharing the screen in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” and re-teaming for “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and the Clooney-directed “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (though they shared no scenes). Yet it’s not just their shared charisma and charm that accounts for so much of what works in their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.” It’s that we now, as an audience, have a relationship with them, so we’re pulling for them in a way we don’t when a random Disney personality and Instagram influencer are potentially paired in a new Netflix rom-com. “Ticket” has its problems, but it’s acutely aware of how we feel about George and Julia and uses that knowledge in ways both expected and surprising.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Directs & Stars In High Stakes Poker Thriller Out November 16
In 2014, Russell Crowe made his directorial debut with “The Water Diviner,” about an Australian farmer who travels to Turkey after World War II to find his three sons who never returned. Critics weren’t high on the movie, but it fared well with audiences; at least with those who saw it. The film was a modest box-office success, making $38.2 million off its $22.5 million budget.
Mia Hansen-Løve & Charlotte Wells Discuss Fact, Fiction & The Cinema Of Memory [NYFF]
Two filmmakers renowned for recent works of autofiction, Mia Hansen-Løve and Charlotte Wells, are both riveted by the process of blending details from their lives together with invented artistic elements. At the 60th New York Film Festival last Saturday, the filmmakers convened inside Lincoln Center’s Francesca Beale Theater for an hour-long conversation about their NYFF Main Slate selections.
‘Decision To Leave’ Director Park Chan-Wook On His Romantic Detective Noir & “Opening Your Eyes Within The Mist” [NYFF]
With a formalist’s eye for visual symmetry, an architect’s sense of structure, and a poet’s ability to stoke the passions raging inside his precisely balanced frames, Park Chan-wook makes ferociously controlled films about ferocious, uncontrollable impulses. Ever since his international breakthrough with 2003’s “Oldboy,” remembered most for the oft-imitated hallway sequence in which a hammer-wielding Choi Min-sik lays waste to enemy waves in a righteous bid for freedom, the South Korean filmmaker has been widely associated with operatic bursts of sexuality and extreme violence, the kind often considered a signature of the New Korean Cinema.
‘Thunderbolts’: Harrison Ford Reportedly To Replace The Late William Hurt In Upcoming Marvel Film
At the D23 Expo last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the cast of “Thunderbolts,” the film that will close out MCU‘s Phase 5 in July 2024. And the cast includes who Marvel fans expected, with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen reprising their roles from previous “Captain America” content.
Two Tilda Swintons Will Haunt You Forever in This Stunning Ghost Story
Director Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton may only be on their third feature film collaboration, but they’re deep into their fifth decade of friendship. Perhaps that’s what makes their newest partnership, The Eternal Daughter, so emotionally resonant—their enduring connection that spans not only life’s great milestones but its minutiae as well.“It’s true that we’ve known each other for a very long time,” Swinton told the audience when the film screened recently at the New York Film Festival. “I’ve not only known Joanna, but I’ve also known her mother since I was a child, and we’ve been talking about our relationships...
‘Bar Fight!’ Trailer: New IFC Holiday Comedy Pits Couple Against Each Other For Control Of Their Favorite Bar
What’s one way to spice up the holiday comedy? How about a broken-up couple, a custody battle over their bar, and a bunch of regulars who don’t want their drinking interrupted?. That’s the gist of “Bar Fight!,” a new comedy from IFC headed to select theaters and AMC+...
‘Interior Chinatown’: Jimmy O. Yang To Star In Upcoming Hulu Series Based On National Book Award Winner, Taika Waititi To Direct Pilot
Hulu is in a streaming renaissance with the critical success of “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” and other series. In fact, between its original programming, its FX on Hulu shows, and exclusive movie releases for 20th Century Studios, Hulu has carved out a critical space for itself in the current market. And, of course, Hulu would like that to continue.
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Says He Couldn’t Find An Obese Actor Who Could ‘Pull Off The Emotion’ Before He Cast Brendan Fraser
Last month, Darren Aronofsky‘s first film in five years, “The Whale,” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with critics praising Brendan Fraser‘s performance as a 600-pound gay man. But EW reports (via an interview with Variety), that Aronofsky initially attempted to cast an obese actor in the part before going with Fraser. And since Fraser looks to be the Oscar Best Actor frontrunner at the moment, it’s fascinating that Aronofsky looked elsewhere for the role first.
Martin Scorsese Laments The Film Industry’s “Repulsive” Obsession With Box Office Numbers At The NYFF Premiere Of His New Doc
Martin Scorsese was at the New York Film Festival last night to introduce his new documentary with David Tedeschi, “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” about the legendary proto-punk band The New York Dolls. Scorsese in his hometown at NYFF? That’s awesome enough. But IndieWire reports that the director had more than just a conventional intro to his film to share with audience members. On top of that, Scorsese also sounded off on the state of moviegoing, with its “repulsive” emphasis on box office numbers over artistic vision.
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is A “Repeat Offender” & Calls Out Hollywood’s Penchant For “Protecting Offenders”
Ezra Miller‘s string of erratic behavior over the past couple of years appears to be over, with the actor currently seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” And while it remains unclear if Miller redeems themselves enough to return to full-time acting —Miller uses they/them pronouns— it does look like Warner Bros. will stay the course with their release of “The Flash” next June. Is that a good thing? Some in Hollywood don’t think so, like actress “Insecure” actress Issa Rae who has had enough and is speaking out, despite her comfortable relationship with HBO, which is owned by Warner Media Discovery.
Kristen Stewart & Olivier Assayas Have A New Project Together In The Works
Next year, CHANEL dedicates its Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear show at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris to actress Kristen Stewart. No surprise there, as Steward has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2013 and is the face of CHANEL’s S/S 2023 collection. But Forbes had some great news for moviegoers in their coverage of CHANEL’s plans: Stewart and filmmaker Olivier Assayas have a new project together lined up.
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: Netflix’s Take On The Hit Musical Premieres On Christmas Day
What’s not to love about Roald Dahl‘s “Matilda“? The 1998 children’s novel follows a precocious young girl who discovers she has superpowers and uses them to take charge of her destiny against the likes of her rotten headmaster, Miss Trunchbull. Movie fans of a certain generation will remember the 1996 film, but the book also became an award-winning musical in 2010. Now, Netflix has their version of that musical set to premiere this holiday season.
‘Bupkis’ First Look: Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci Join Forces In Upcoming Peacock Comedy
How will Pete Davidson fare in his post-“SNL” career? So far, he’s done alright, with roles in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Meet Cute,” and more limited releases like his buddy Machine Gun Kelly‘s movie “Good Mourning.” He has other stuff lined up, too, like the buzzworthy “Dumb Money” that Sony just picked up, and David Michôd‘s A24 film “Wizards!” further down the line.
