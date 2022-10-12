ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
eenews.net

Tribes split over new Colorado national monument

A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Smithonian

Meet the 'Forest Ninja Bison' Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
ANIMALS
thecentersquare.com

Colorado River Basin to receive $4B from feds for drought mitigation

(The Center Square) – The federal government plans to pay farmers that draw water from the Colorado River to take less, one piece of a multi-pronged plan to reduce usage. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a new program that will draw on $4 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funding approved for water management and drought mitigation in the Colorado River Basin. Called the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, it will be run by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Through the program's three components, it will select conservation proposals from Colorado River water delivery contracts and entitlement holders, typically farmers using the water to grow crops.
COLORADO STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Wetherill Mesa At Mesa Verde National Park To Close Early

Staffing shortages are behind the decision to close Wetherill Mesa at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado a week earlier than expected. The mesa is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of October. This year, though, the lack of park staff could impact public safety (emergency response and possibly snow removal) on the mesa, the park said in a release. The road to this remote area of the park is steep and winding. It leads to Step House, Long House, Kodak House and some other archaeological sites and overlooks.
TRAVEL
a-z-animals.com

A Guide to the Navajo Tribe: Location, Population, and More

The Navajo Nation has around 399,500 enrolled tribal people as of 2021. They own the biggest reservation in the nation. Over 27,000 square miles of land make up the reservation, which covers New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. The Navajo Reservation is bigger than West Virginia. Most Navajos speak English, and the language is frequently utilized. New Mexico and Arizona have the most Navajos (over 108,000). These two states have more than 75% of the Navajo people. Few ethnic Navajos are members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes outside the Navajo Nation. The Navajo and Apache’s Athabaskan ancestors arrived in the Southwest around 1400 AD, as per archaeological and historical sources.
ARIZONA STATE

