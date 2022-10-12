Read full article on original website
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: Oktoberfest 2022
Sunny skies ruled for all three days of the Oktoberfest 2022, which ran from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors streamed into downtown Harrodsburg to soak up a weekend of fun, food, music and beer. Here are some pictures from the Harrodsburg Herald. For more great stories, check...
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More
Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
WKYT 27
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
Dix Dam: A Daniel Boone-sparked idea powers Kentucky communities for nearly 100 years
Historical review of Dix Dam in Central Kentucky
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
rchsprowler.com
Small Pottery Shop in Downtown Lexington Attracts RCHS Students
Out of everything to do in downtown Lexington, many RCHS students and teachers enjoy the pottery that can be found at the store Earth, Fire, and Spirit Pottery. It is located on Washington Street, so the shop is perfect for teens to easily access, and its location sits right near coffee and ice cream shops, which are popular destinations.
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
WTVQ
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
