Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
959theriver.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
959theriver.com
United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services names 2022 winner of Melvin J. Larson award
At its annual corporate meeting, United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services honored Sue Treharne with the Melvin J. Larson award in recognition of her continued service to the agency. “It is such an honor to be recognized for doing something that you love,” Treharne said. “I have always had an...
959theriver.com
Hinsdale Planning Silent Nighttime Parade to Honor Fallen Firefighters
In honor of the heroes lost in the line of duty, the Hinsdale Fire Department will be leading a silent parade on Friday to put an exclamation mark on National Fire Prevention Week. The public is invited to stand along the parade route holding flash lights to honor those fire...
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Near North Side tavern hosts event to raise money for CPD bulletproof vests
CHICAGO — A Near North Side bar held a fundraiser Wednesday evening that aimed to help raise money to provide Chicago police officers with bulletproof vests. The ‘Get Behind the Vest’ fundraiser thrown by Pippin’s Tavern was held in partnership with 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins and committeeman Tim Egan. Started in 2014 by the […]
wanderwisdom.com
CTA "L" Etiquette: How to Ride the Elevated and Subway Trains in Chicago
John is a former broadcaster, urban planner, comedy writer, and journalist living in Chicago. On an average weekday, the Chicago Transit Authority trains serve more than 780,000 passengers at 145 stations on a 224-mile system. The Chicago elevated and subway train system is the third busiest in the country, topped only by the New York City and Washington DC systems; it’s one of only four systems that run 24 hours a day. For only $2.25, you can ride from O’Hare Airport to downtown Chicago—or anywhere on the system.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park grand opening set for Oct. 17
Palos Heights and the Schofield Family Foundation will host a grand opening next week for the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive. The grand opening celebration includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Palos Heights...
oakpark.com
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
How to find early voting locations in Chicago and Cook County suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just 25 days until the election, voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County can now cast their ballots.Early voting for Chicago residents is underway at the city's supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 W. Washington St., on the 6th floor.All 50 wards will also have early voting sites beginning Oct. 24.You can find that list of locations and hours here.Early voting is for the suburban voters is available at the George Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St., in the pedway in downtown Chicago, and at suburban Cook County courthouses in Bridgeview, Markham, Maywood, Rolling Meadows, and Skokie.Early voting at various suburban municipal buildings, libraries, community centers, and other locations begins on Oct. 24.For a full list of suburban Cook County voting locations and hours, click here.
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Chicago Commuters Once Had an Easy, Affordable Way To Beat Traffic: Helicopters
Bob Proctor - WikipediaFor mostly the cost of cab fare, well-to-do businessmen could take a helicopter into the city or to the airport in Chicago. The view was probably unbeatable too.
CBS News
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walter Edward Smithe Jr., the founder of Chicago's Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, has died at the age of 86. The Smithe family announced that their patriarch died this past Sunday with his wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side. Smithe was born...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
959theriver.com
The Pirate Pub Crawl in Lemont is Tomorrow. Will Ye Be Joinin’ the Captain of the Middays?!
Tomorrow’s the big night! I know they’ve been doing this for a few years, but it will be my first Pirates of the Canal Pub Crawl in Lemont. I met this batch of swashbucklers at a recent Joliet Slammers game. We got to talking and I was hooked. It not only sounds like a blast, but it’s all for a great cause!
4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Chicago man charged with entering Speaker Pelosi's office during Jan. 6 Capitol riot to face February trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to become the first person from Illinois to face trial, after rejecting a plea deal from federal prosecutors.Kevin Lyons is facing misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding.At a status hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled Lyons' trial to begin...
