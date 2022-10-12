Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Premier League club condemns 'disgusting, racist abuse' faced by its striker on social media
English Premier League club Brentford released a statement condemning the "disgusting, racist abuse" its striker Ivan Toney says he received on social media after he scored two goals during his side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released
A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Five dogs are put down following a deadly attack on a woman
Five American bulldogs have been put down after they mauled a woman in her home in Merseyside, England. This isn't the first fatal attack of its kind in the UK this year, raising questions about the breed. Attacked by five American Bulldogs. Merseyside Police were called at 4.25pm on Monday,...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
Ivan Toney reveals racist abuse on social media after Brentford win
Ivan Toney was the victim of racial abuse on social media after the Brentford striker’s two goals against Brighton on Friday. On Twitter morning, the 26-year-old shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message. “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry,” Toney wrote. He included the name and account details of the person who had sent him the offensive message.
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC
Leeds: Men 'celebrated' after racist attack - say police
A group of men appeared to celebrate after a racist attack in Leeds, according to police. A 20-year-old man was hit with a bottle and needed stitches to his head after the incident in the city centre. Police have released CCTV of five men who they believe were involved in...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Nigel Melville has described his “deep sadness” at Wasps’ plight as the Gallagher Premiership club lurches towards administration.The four-time Premiership champions look set to be in the hands of administrators within days.They have been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold.Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.Melville is now chairman of Premiership Rugby’s investor board, but served Wasps as...
Comments / 0