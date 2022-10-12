The developers of a proposed apartment complex in the Old Town Elk Grove area that was denied by the city of Elk Grove are now suing the city over that decision. The proposed Oak Rose development was a 67-unit project located on Elk Grove Blvd just west of Waterman Road. The developer, Excelerate Housing Group, applied for the project under the state of California’s SB 35 legislation. SB 35 allows developers of affordable housing to obtain faster approval of projects by going through what is called a ” ministerial review”. SB 35 limits the power of local governments to deny affordable housing projects.

