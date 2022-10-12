Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
Supporters View Ballot Measure Through ‘Equity Lens’
Voters across Sacramento and California soon will decide on a proposition that supporters say would ensure low-income students receive the arts and music education that is essential to young learners. Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is made up of more than 40,000 students with 51% of those students considered...
State agency says Elk Grove broke law by rejecting housing project
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Housing Agency says Elk Grove leaders broke state law when they rejected an affordable housing project a few months ago. The city said they declined it due to the location, which is known as the Old Town Historic District. The news comes at the same time as the […]
Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived. Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt City Council Voter Guide
To help voters compare the positions of the five candidates for Galt City Council side-by-side, the Herald sent a set of seven issue questions to each of the candidates. The questions touch on growth, taxes, parks and recreation, and other topics. The candidates were asked to respond to each question in no more than 100 words. See their responses below.
Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger. The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.
Sacramento Observer
The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods
San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Folsom City Council reverses limitations on garage sales
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Council repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code Tuesday night that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city. In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Elk Grove sued by developers of Oak Rose apartment project
The developers of a proposed apartment complex in the Old Town Elk Grove area that was denied by the city of Elk Grove are now suing the city over that decision. The proposed Oak Rose development was a 67-unit project located on Elk Grove Blvd just west of Waterman Road. The developer, Excelerate Housing Group, applied for the project under the state of California’s SB 35 legislation. SB 35 allows developers of affordable housing to obtain faster approval of projects by going through what is called a ” ministerial review”. SB 35 limits the power of local governments to deny affordable housing projects.
Folsom councilmember questioned about his address ahead of election
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Councilmember Michael Kozlowski is currently being questioned about his current address as he runs for office. Several Folsom residents are concerned the councilmember is not living within the district he is running for. Kozlowski's address is important because Folsom City Council transitioned to a...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
Sacramento County voter says ballots were stolen, USPS responds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A concerned Sacramento County voter says three election ballots may have been stolen from his mailbox and he's concerned he has lost his chance to vote. The concerned Elk Grove voter asked CBS13 to investigate the missing ballots after an image of the ballot was included in his U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service, which is a free and optional notification feature that gives notifications on mail that will arrive soon. The ballots went out to voters last Friday, according to a Sacramento County's Elections spokesperson. The concerned voter said the USPS informed delivery showed his family's ballots would be...
sjvsun.com
Resnicks rock UC Davis, commit $50mil for Ag innovation center
Lynda and Stewart Resnick’s giving spree to California universities isn’t quite over. Thursday, the couple – who own the Los Angeles-based Wonderful Company – announced they were pledging $50 million to the University of California, Davis. The pledge marks the single-largest gift to the university by...
