Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
How a gaming laptop with 12-hour battery life saved AMD — and Intel, too
“Say what?!” the Laptop Mag team yelled in disbelief when our editor Rami Tabari told us that a gaming laptop racked up a battery runtime of more than 11 hours. “There must be some mistake!” one of my skeptical colleagues said. “Did you ask our lab tester to run the battery test again?” Because there’s no way a gaming rig could possibly last nearly 12 hours — it’s a gaming laptop for chrissakes! At best, gaming laptops survive no more than six hours.
laptopmag.com
Best Chromebook deals in October 2022
Mid-October's best Chromebook deals are rolling out solid discounts on today's top Chrome OS laptops. Early holiday Chromebook deals are off to a great start so far with considerable discounts on a range of notebooks from top PC makers. Now is a great time to save on Chromebook laptops from...
laptopmag.com
How to get Sims 4 for free on PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox
Sims 4 is now available as a free download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. As EA announced (opens in new tab) in September, starting Oct. 18, 2022, new players can download Sims 4 for free. The life simulation game is available for PC via the EA app or...
laptopmag.com
iPad 2022 is here — why you should get it instead of the iPad Pro
The 10th-generation iPad is finally here! Apple just announced (opens in new tab) the highly anticipated entry-level tablet. It features a revamped design as well as an A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, a USB-C port, and advanced cameras. Fans will also adore the large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. On top...
laptopmag.com
Acer Chromebooks offer the best of ChromeOS for every budget
ChromeOS has come quite a long way since its inception and has really come into its own as an operating system. What started out as an operating system that struggled to compete in a segment dominated by much more established players has evolved into an OS that delivers speed, performance, security, and ease-of-use for incredible value.
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 owners to get a major Google feature for free this December
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only just arrived, but owners of the latest Android flagships will soon get a bundle of major features before the end of 2022. If you're looking to stay anonymous online, the latest Pixels will let you do it for free. During the...
laptopmag.com
Best Google Pixel Watch deals in October 2022
Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for the LTE version. The Google Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch for Android users and features Fitbit heart rate, sleep and activity tracking. With Pixel Watch, you can access Google's useful apps right on...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel Fold leak reveals promising displays — thanks to Samsung
Google's long-rumored Pixel Fold didn't arrive alongside the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, and didn't even get a tease like the Pixel Tablet in the recent Made by Google event. However, a new leak indicates the mystery foldable Android phone is still coming, and it could come with promising-looking displays.
laptopmag.com
Apple's latest iPad Air 5 returns to $519 — lowest price of the year
Just days after Amazon's October Prime Day deals event, the iPad Air 5 returns to its all-time low price. This price drop arrives on the heels of reports surrounding the iPad Pro 2022's potential release date. Right now, the Apple iPad Air 5 is on sale for $519 (opens in...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' bug is plaguing users — what you should NOT do
When iOS 16 officially hit the scene in mid-September, iPhone owners were elated about all of its exciting new features, including new haptic support for the keyboard, lock screen customizations, and more. Unfortunately, mobile OS upgrades also often come with pesky bugs. There are reports that the iPhone 14, iPhone...
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 16 review: A flipping delight
HP’s giant take on its Spectre x360 delivers a dazzling, 16-inch OLED display in a stylish convertible, but it’s too cumbersome to nail its 2-in-1 aspect — and its lack of a 12th Gen Intel CPU shows. (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) (opens...
laptopmag.com
Top deals from Samsung's October fall sale
Samsung's October sale offers excellent sitewide savings for early holiday shoppers. For a limited time, save on Samsung's best devices — smartphones especially. One standout deal from the sale is the Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,519 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off its $1,919 list price and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Samsung deals you can get before Black Friday.
laptopmag.com
Intel’s big gambit: going discrete
After decades in the industry, Intel is finally going discrete with its new Ac GPUs, It’s an exciting time because, with a third player in the game, consumers benefit the most as competition can lead to more affordable pricing. for several reasons. Secondly, I’m hoping that the advent of the Arc GPU will be the final nail in the coffin of Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics. Lastly, more competition can breed innovations in the GPU market, which also benefits consumers.
laptopmag.com
State of AMD 2022: AMD flexes its Advantage
AMD’s been having a moment in the PC space. Actually, it’s been a five-year moment for the company that started with the first generation Threadripper desktop processor and has been getting even better as time has gone on. The company’s Zen architecture has been integral to bringing AMD back into the fight with its Ryzen chips. Through dogged work and innovation, AMD has beaten some of its biggest rivals to the punch, bringing some of the first 7 and 5-nanometer chips to market.
laptopmag.com
Persona 5 Royal review: Stealing my skeptical heart on Steam Deck
Persona 5 Royal is a game that stole my JRPG-skeptic heart with its infectious style and flair, and a strong core of turn-based gameplay, alongside many, many hours of purely addictive content. Thanks to it running great on Steam Deck, that addiction can follow you wherever you go. Today's best...
10 Unbelievably Expensive Halloween Candy and Décor — and 10 Cheaper Options
Windows are draped in cotton webs. Witch, skeleton and spider cutouts adorn the front yards. Porches are bedecked in skulls and grinning jack-o-lanterns, and the sun is setting earlier and earlier. It...
Amid Inflation, Who Should Stock Up on Tech Items?
With soaring inflation, most of us have changed our spending and shopping habits over the past several months. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Read More: This Credit Score Mistake...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
Comments / 0