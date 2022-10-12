ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Co-defendant in Tennessee senator's case plans guilty plea

By Jonathan Mattise
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Nashville social club's owner has reached a deal to plead guilty to a campaign finance scheme alleged against him and a Tennessee state senator who has criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt."

Attorneys for Joshua Smith last week notified the federal judge in Nashville of the plea deal reached with prosecutors. One of the lawyers signaled Wednesday that Smith is willing to testify, a key development as state Sen. Brian Kelsey, a Republican , is scheduled to head to trial in January 2023 after pleading not guilty.

“Mr. Smith accepts responsibility for his involvement and if he is called to testify he will be truthful regarding the activities that took place,” an attorney representing Smith, Phillip S. Georges, said in a statement Wednesday.

The five-count indictment filed in October 2021 alleges that Smith, owner of The Standard club, and Kelsey violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign. Smith's attorneys indicated he plans to plead guilty to one of the counts.

The Standard is a restaurant and private club near the state Capitol that is often frequented by lawmakers and has featured its own political action committee.

Kelsey and Smith “unlawfully and secretly” funneled funds from Kelsey’s state Senate campaign committee to his federal congressional campaign committee, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also allege that Kelsey and others caused a national nonprofit political organization to make illegal and excessive campaign contributions to Kelsey by coordinating with the organization on advertisements, and they caused the organization to file false reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Authorities did not name the national organization. But the indictment contains claims similar to a complaint filed against Kelsey’s campaign with the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice in 2017 by the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center.

That complaint claimed that independent expenditures made by the American Conservative Union in the 2016 race were coordinated with Kelsey’s congressional campaign. A spokesperson for the American Conservative Union has said that it has been “fully cooperating with this investigation since 2018.”

The indictment mentions, but does not charge, two alleged co-conspirators, one of whom is described as an attorney and former Tennessee House member expelled in 2016. Former Rep. Jeremy Durham, a Republican from Franklin, was the only lawmaker expelled that year.

An attorney for Kelsey did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment Wednesday.

After he was charged, Kelsey held an online news conference in which he said he was “totally innocent." In his statement, Kelsey accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “trying to take me out because I’m conservative.”

Days later, he told his fellow senators inside the Tennessee Senate chamber that he hoped that they would “not use political attacks on one another.”

Kelsey — a Republican from Germantown, a suburb of Memphis — was elected to the Senate in 2009 and served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, a position he left after the federal charges. He previously served in the state House. Kelsey is not seeking reelection this year.

Related
Law & Crime

‘Scare the Hell Out of Them … Should Do the Trick’: Oath Keepers Jurors Shown Planning, Recruiting Messages from Florida Leader Ahead of Jan. 6

Jurors in the high-profile case against Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol saw messages from the group’s Florida leader on Thursday, as prosecutors sought to support the theory that top leadership recruited and prepared for violence in Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘It’s Kill or Be Killed’: Federal Prosecutors Share Messages from Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Defendant Who Claims to Be Little More Than Elderly Bystander

Federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case against members of the Oath Keepers militia group zeroed in on the role of one defendant in particular on Friday — a Navy veteran whose lawyer has insisted is nothing more than a feeble veteran who is being unfairly targeted by the government.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Calls on Election Deniers to Defend Him in Ethics Case

Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have submitted a witness list full of conservative figures who backed an attempt to change fair election outcomes during the “Stop the Steal” effort in order to defend himself from ethics prosecution in Washington, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The list includes Giuliani himself, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and 13 others who are expected to testify about alleged voting irregularities and allegations of fraud, according to Bloomberg. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel accused the former New York City Mayor, US attorney, and Trump devotee of “frivolous” claims in his legal challenge of election outcomes in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the disciplinary counsel’s office only submitted three names as witnesses: Giuliani and two attorneys, according to Bloomberg. The hearing will take place in December.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
POTUS
buzzfeednews.com

A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs

On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders

As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
POTUS
The Independent

Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge

After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness

Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure

The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren on Wednesday that they had found a “clown sighting file” which defense attorneys had been demanding but prosecutors had been saying they didn't have, according to a court filing by defense attorneys in Palm Beach County case.Defense attorneys in the motion asked for a delay in the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

