ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Favorite Halloween Movie

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiyiS_0iWOeEhp00
Photo: Getty Images

It's fun to get into the Halloween spirit with your favorite scary movie and spooky season snacks.

Wishlisted compiled a list of each state's favorite Halloween movie. The website states, "Would Pennywise or Hannibal Lecter feel at home in your U.S. state, or does your neighborhood cast out the living dead? Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends, Wishlisted used a little mathematical sorcery to find the most popular horror movie in every state and the most horror-obsessed states in the country."

According to the study, Texas' favorite Halloween movie is " The Texas Chain Saw Massacre ." The movie was released in 1973 and received a 88% critic score.

Other scary movies that landed on the list were "Fear Street Part One: 1994," "Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror," "Alien," "The Orphanage," "Halloween," "Candyman," and "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

The study shows that Oregon loves horror movies the most out of any other state in the US.

A full list of each state's favorite Halloween horror movie can be found on Wishlisted's website .

Comments / 0

Related
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Dog Totally Freezes At The Sight Of Halloween Decorations: WATCH

Halloween is a spooky time for all of us — even your four-legged best friend. Maverick, a Labrador in South Texas, caused a hoot online after a video of him went viral where he froze at the sight of Halloween cat decorations. Literally, he froze! "He was just frozen. I mean, it's like somebody just like froze him in place," owner Adam Flores told KENS 5. In the video, Maverick is seen frozen in pointer position in the middle of five lawn cats.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Entertainment
People

Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'

A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.  "I was talking to my wife Emily...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Horror Film#Scary Movies#Google Trends#Pennywise
Collider

‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks

Opinions have varied on David Gordon Green’s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had stellar reviews and a massive box office haul of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized how there was little of the watching from the shadows Boogeyman of the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s Halloween Kills, with it disregarded as an over-the-top gore fest that served only as filler as we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Digital Trends

Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Reviews: See the First Reactions

This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — but the first reviews for Halloween Ends suggest the horror-slasher is more trick than treat. Following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, the final chapter of director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy Ends the 45-year saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) that started in John Carpenter's 1978 original horror classic. The movie, which hits theaters and is streaming on Peacock tonight, has so far scared up a "rotten" 47% rating with 66 critic reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. (The Halloween Ends Rotten Tomatoes score is fluid and will change as more reviews are added.)
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update

Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends

Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
MOVIES
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy