'Edward Scissorhands' Is Trimming Trees & His Texas Neighbors Are Not Happy

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man is going around trimming his neighbors' trees in the middle of the night — without permission and he's not doing a very good job, either!

Residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood have given him the nickname "Edward Scissorhands," according to CBS News . He was spotted on surveillance footage roaming around the neighborhood with his off-leash dog and trimming trees in the middle of the night. Earlier this week, nearly a dozen trees across three different streets were hit.

"I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night,' and she was like, 'Oh no that's Edward Scissorhands,' and so I was like, 'Uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. His wife added, "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets."

Another neighbor detailed what he saw "Edward Scissorhands" doing. "He starts trimming the tree and admiring his work and kind of stepping back. We really just want him to stop doing this," Danny Thomann said. His wife, Ashley Thomann , weighed in, too. "Sometimes he'll just take a little bit, but then in other people's trees he'll take massive gobs. We're all liable for those trees per our HOA, so if something happens to the tree everybody is paying hundreds of dollars per tree to replace them. So that's part of it, and then I think the other part of it is it's someone else's property, but we also don't want someone to get hurt either."

Police reports have been filed and an investigation is reportedly underway, but the neighbors are hoping someone recognizes him.

Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood

