ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot

Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Eunice, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Eunice, LA
Lake Charles American Press

After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home

A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 12 Keadria Senegal, 25, 500 block of East Maple, Eunice. Probation warrant. Kevin Cane, 51, 900 block of West Halphen, Opelousas. Probation warrant.
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. October 13 Marcus Paul Lejeune, Jr., 21, 100 block of W. Park Avenue, Eunice. Aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, burglary (2 counts), criminal damage to property (2 counts), theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by Eunice Police. Rasheen Jamarkus Aggison, 29, 1700 block of W. Blanchard Street,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
kaplantoday.com

Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit

The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
ABBEVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy