Lake Charles American Press
Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot
Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
Officer-involved shooting in Louisiana leads to discovery of two bodies
A fatal, officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads Lake Charles Police to find two dead bodies.
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
Lafayette Woman Speaks Out After Arrest, Denies Threatening to 'Beat Up' Northside Principal
Logan Angelle and her son Braylon speak out and explain the incidents that led to their being banned from the Northside High School campus and her arrest.
Lake Charles American Press
After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home
A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 12 Keadria Senegal, 25, 500 block of East Maple, Eunice. Probation warrant. Kevin Cane, 51, 900 block of West Halphen, Opelousas. Probation warrant.
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC
Devonte Tolliver, 26, was taken into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. October 13 Marcus Paul Lejeune, Jr., 21, 100 block of W. Park Avenue, Eunice. Aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, burglary (2 counts), criminal damage to property (2 counts), theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by Eunice Police. Rasheen Jamarkus Aggison, 29, 1700 block of W. Blanchard Street,…
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
kaplantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
WAFB.com
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
Church Point Police Chief Warns Public about Homecoming Season
Law enforcement warns people to cautious about what activities they participate in the spirit of homecoming.
