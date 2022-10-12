Read full article on original website
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
How HBCUs Are Navigating
In the past couple years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have experienced an unprecedented influx of private and federal funding, while at the same time seeing an increase in student enrollment. Read how Dr. Juan Alexander Sr, Associate Vice President for Enrollment at NSU weighs in on the topic.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
Missy Elliott Boulevard Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade
Special Guests scheduled to be in attendance include Missy Elliott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland. Five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, is returning to her alma mater, Manor High School, for the “Missy Elliott Boulevard” Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade. This event is being held in partnership with the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Public Schools, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, and the Finney-Smith Foundation.
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the missing children, ages 1 and 2, were found and are safe.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
Missy Elliot, Pusha T, Trey Songz, others set to attend street dedication ceremony
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
Police investigating shooting on Teach Street in Hampton
Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Teach Street.
Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk
North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
Two toddlers abducted in Virginia found safe
HAMPTON, Va. – UPDATE. Jaxon and Adriana Truitt have been found safe, according to Hampton VA Police. Authorities say the two toddlers as well as Timothy Truitt have been taken into custody. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops. ORIGINAL STORY. Virginia State Police has issued...
