Norfolk, VA

nsu.edu

How HBCUs Are Navigating

In the past couple years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have experienced an unprecedented influx of private and federal funding, while at the same time seeing an increase in student enrollment. Read how Dr. Juan Alexander Sr, Associate Vice President for Enrollment at NSU weighs in on the topic.
portsmouthva.gov

Missy Elliott Boulevard Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade

Special Guests scheduled to be in attendance include Missy Elliott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland. Five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, is returning to her alma mater, Manor High School, for the “Missy Elliott Boulevard” Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade. This event is being held in partnership with the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Public Schools, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, and the Finney-Smith Foundation.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
wbtw.com

16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
SUFFOLK, VA
WSLS

Two toddlers abducted in Virginia found safe

HAMPTON, Va. – UPDATE. Jaxon and Adriana Truitt have been found safe, according to Hampton VA Police. Authorities say the two toddlers as well as Timothy Truitt have been taken into custody. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops. ORIGINAL STORY. Virginia State Police has issued...
HAMPTON, VA

