Funeral services were held in Whitesburg Sunday for Alvin McCoy “Mackie” Fox, 66 of Jenkins, who passed away October 6 at his home. A son of the late Alvin Leon and Dixie Howard Fox, he was a proud coal miner and a member of the Seventh Sons Motorcycle Club. He attended Whitesburg High School, where he was a starting player on the football team in the early 1970s.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO