ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
themountaineagle.com

Alvin ‘Mackie’ Fox dies at 66

Funeral services were held in Whitesburg Sunday for Alvin McCoy “Mackie” Fox, 66 of Jenkins, who passed away October 6 at his home. A son of the late Alvin Leon and Dixie Howard Fox, he was a proud coal miner and a member of the Seventh Sons Motorcycle Club. He attended Whitesburg High School, where he was a starting player on the football team in the early 1970s.
WHITESBURG, KY
themountaineagle.com

Pat Adams dies at 62

Pat Adams, 62, of Ermine, died October 2 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born in Whitesburg to the late Francie and Hazel Perry Adams. Mrs. Adams enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that knew her.
ERMINE, KY
themountaineagle.com

Harold Mullins, 52, dies

Funeral services for Harold Richard Mullins, 52, will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 12, at First Baptist Church in Whitesburg. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery in Mayking. The son of Harold Hubert Mullins and the late Violet Jean Elkins Mullins, he was born in...
WHITESBURG, KY
themountaineagle.com

Gene Mowery dies at 80

Georgia Gene Mowery, 80, died October 2 at his residence in Jenkins. He was the son of the late Sam and Jessie Vestel Briggs Mowery and the widower of Wanda Stidham Mowery. Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Maxie of Georgia and Linda Mullins of Jenkins; a brother-in-law, Harold Stidham of Thornton; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
JENKINS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Jenkins, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
themountaineagle.com

Terry Dixon dies at 65

Terry Jean Dixon, 65, of Carcassonne, died October 5 at Highlands Regional Hospital in Prestonsburg. She was a daughter of the late Benson Lawton “P-Nut” Blair and Jean Back Blair. Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Dixon of Carcassonne; a son, Joshua Dixon of Carcassonne; a granddaughter, Ava Abbinanti...
CARCASSONNE, KY
themountaineagle.com

Pauline Combs succumbs at 70

Pauline Combs, 70, of Ermine, died October 8 at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. The widow of James Ronnie Combs, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Diana Hendrix Holbrook. Surviving are a son, Ronnie Nathan Combs of Ermine; a daughter, Christina Dawn Combs of Ermine; three brothers,...
ERMINE, KY
themountaineagle.com

Funeral services held for Bernita Joan Slone

Bernita Joan Slone, 80, of Ermine, died October 5 at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Alex and Maggie Blair Hall, she was the widow of Carlos “Woody” Slone. Mrs. Slone was a member of Millstone Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are a son, Rodney...
ERMINE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy