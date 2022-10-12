Georgia Gene Mowery, 80, died October 2 at his residence in Jenkins. He was the son of the late Sam and Jessie Vestel Briggs Mowery and the widower of Wanda Stidham Mowery. Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Maxie of Georgia and Linda Mullins of Jenkins; a brother-in-law, Harold Stidham of Thornton; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

JENKINS, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO