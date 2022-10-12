Read full article on original website
Rites are held for Sherry Lynn Bentley
Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Bentley, 63, were held October 7 at Everidge Funeral Home. Burial was in the Bentley family cemetery in Whitesburg. A daughter of the late Donald Madded and Phyllis Ann Eversole and the widow of Bobby Bentley, she was born in Hazard. She died October 3 at her residence in Whitesburg.
Pat Adams dies at 62
Pat Adams, 62, of Ermine, died October 2 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born in Whitesburg to the late Francie and Hazel Perry Adams. Mrs. Adams enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that knew her.
Gene Mowery dies at 80
Georgia Gene Mowery, 80, died October 2 at his residence in Jenkins. He was the son of the late Sam and Jessie Vestel Briggs Mowery and the widower of Wanda Stidham Mowery. Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Maxie of Georgia and Linda Mullins of Jenkins; a brother-in-law, Harold Stidham of Thornton; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Terry Dixon dies at 65
Terry Jean Dixon, 65, of Carcassonne, died October 5 at Highlands Regional Hospital in Prestonsburg. She was a daughter of the late Benson Lawton “P-Nut” Blair and Jean Back Blair. Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Dixon of Carcassonne; a son, Joshua Dixon of Carcassonne; a granddaughter, Ava Abbinanti...
Funeral services held for Bernita Joan Slone
Bernita Joan Slone, 80, of Ermine, died October 5 at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Alex and Maggie Blair Hall, she was the widow of Carlos “Woody” Slone. Mrs. Slone was a member of Millstone Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are a son, Rodney...
