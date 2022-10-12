HOLLY SPRINGS, Iowa — New for this spooky season - you can get lost in a nine-acre corn maze near Hornick, Iowa. Michael Gallagher says technology helped this happen. He designed the maze on a computer, then programmed that picture into a planter that automatically turns on and off, making sure the corn went into the ground only in the right spots to create the maze.

HORNICK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO