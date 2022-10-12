Read full article on original website
TOTT - Siouxland Sleep-Out
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — The 18th annual Siouxland Sleepout happens on Friday, Nov. 4th at Sioux City's Cone Park. Cindy Wood and Willie Delfs joined Siouxland News' Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to describe the event, which raises funds for six organizations that help the homeless. There...
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Sparklight donating Chromebooks to two area elementary schools
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A local telecom provider is looking to increase digital access for students at two metro elementary schools. Sparklight donating 50 Chromebooks to Dakota City Elementary and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools in the South Sioux City school district. The district says the computers will...
Sioux City reminds residents of proper grass and leaf disposal
With the arrival of autumn weather and falling leaves, the City of Sioux City is reminding residents to not dispose of grass and leaf debris in the city streets. Residents are urged to dispose of grass, weeds, leaves, or other debris in the following ways: Residential Garbage Containers, Yard Waste Bags, or brought to the Citizen's Convenience Center.
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
Plymouth County plot of land sells for a large sum
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A plot of land in rural Plymouth County has sold for an eye-opening sum. Brock Auction Company says that a 55-acre plot near Remsen sold for more than $26,000 per acre, for a total sale price of nearly $1.5 million. The auction house says the...
Two rural medical facilities receive grant funding for improvements from USDA
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two Siouxland healthcare facilities are getting emergency grants for infrastructure upgrades from the USDA. The USDA using $110 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to provide those grants to more than 200 hospitals across the country. In northwest Iowa, Loring Hospital in Sac City...
Hometown Farmer - Holly View Acres
HOLLY SPRINGS, Iowa — New for this spooky season - you can get lost in a nine-acre corn maze near Hornick, Iowa. Michael Gallagher says technology helped this happen. He designed the maze on a computer, then programmed that picture into a planter that automatically turns on and off, making sure the corn went into the ground only in the right spots to create the maze.
South Sioux City joining nationwide lawsuit against drug marketing firm over opioids
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City has joined in a nationwide lawsuit against a drug marketing firm that helped push the sale of opioids. South Sioux City joined Sarpy County near Omaha in filing that suit against McKinsey and Company. They're two of hundreds of municipalities across the country doing so with the aim of re-gaining money spent on training first responders to handle opioid cases.
Norfolk Catholic cruises to a victory over Wayne
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic defeated Wayne ..... The Knights move to 8-0 and retain their #1 ranking in Class C-2.
Crews respond to patio fire at Vermillion restaurant
VERMILLION, S.D. — No injuries were reported after a fire on the rooftop patio at the Old Lumber Company restaurant early Thursday. Vermillion Police say that on Thursday, October 13th, at 12:34 a.m., they and the Vermillion Fire EMS Department were called to a fire at the Old Lumber Company Grill and Bar on Court St.
Suspect attempts to steal cash from Riverside ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police say that an attempted ATM burglary was reported just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday at the Telco Triad Community Credit Union branch on Military Road. The suspect pried open the machine but failed to access the cash box inside before fleeing without any money. Police...
Briar Cliff & Morningside end in a draw after intense GPAC grudge match
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff and Morningside collided in their annual conference showdown on the soccer field Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12th in Sioux City. The Mustangs struck first with a Max Sickenberger penalty-kick goal in the 11th minute, however, the Chargers eventually scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to play in the second half.
